Ohio State basketball team set for trip to Spain next month

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State’s basketball team is going to Spain.

The Buckeyes leave Aug. 1 for a 10-day trip that will include exhibition games in Madrid, Valencia and Barcelona. They’ll also get time to experience the culture in each city.

Second-year coach Chris Holtmann will hold 10 practices in Columbus to prepare players for the trip, with the July 31 session at Value City Arena open to the public.

Ohio State likely is facing a rebuilding year after the departure of star forwards Keita Bates-Diop and Jae’Sean Tate. The team finished a surprising 25-9 (15-3 Big Ten) in Holtmann’s first season replacing the fired Thad Matta.

Brothers Andre and Kaleb Wesson and C.J. Jackson are expected to pace the 2018-19 Buckeyes.

___

