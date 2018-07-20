Listen Live Sports

Olympic champ Miller-Uibo sets personal best in Herculis 400

July 20, 2018 2:33 pm
 
MONACO (AP) — Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas set a world-leading time of 48.97 seconds to win the 400 meters at the Herculis Diamond League meeting on Friday.

Miller-Uibo, who set the previous fastest time in the world this year of 49.52 in Eugene in May, came off the final turn with a small lead over 20-year-old Bahrain runner Salwa Eid Naser and held over the final section to set a new meet record in the Principality.

Naser, who won the past four Diamond League meetings in Oslo, Stockholm, Paris, and Lausanne, finished second in 49.08, her new personal best.

American Shakima Wimbley was third.

