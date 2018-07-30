Listen Live Sports

Olympic gold medalist Skofterud dies in jet ski crash

July 30, 2018 6:37 am
 
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Olympic cross-country skiing gold medalist Vibeke Skofterud has died in a jet ski accident in southern Norway.

Investigator Torbjorn Trommestad says the 38-year-old Norwegian hit an island in the archipelago near Arendal when darkness set in late Saturday. Her body was found Sunday.

He said Monday that Skofterud was on her way back to a holiday cabin when the accident occurred.

Skofterud was on the team that won gold in the 4 x 5-kilometer relay at Vancouver in 2010.

The former double world champion retired from top-level competition in 2015.

