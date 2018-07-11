Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
On eve of Trump summit, Putin to meet French president

July 11, 2018 11:20 am
 
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the World Cup final in Moscow — and on the eve of the Russian leader’s high-stakes talks with President Donald Trump.

Macron’s office said Wednesday that he and Putin spoke by phone after France’s soccer team advanced to Sunday’s final. Macron will travel back to Russia for the match after attending Tuesday’s semifinal between France and Belgium.

Macron’s office said he will take advantage of his trip to meet with Putin, but didn’t elaborate on what they will discuss.

Macron has sought to raise France’s profile by engaging with other world leaders even when they take controversial actions. Macron met Wednesday with Trump at a NATO summit in Brussels where the U.S. president has criticized European allies.

