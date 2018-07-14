Listen Live Sports

Orioles 1, Rangers 0

July 14, 2018 10:14 pm
 
Texas Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choo dh 2 0 1 0 T.Bckhm 3b 4 0 2 0
Knr-Flf pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 3 0 1 1
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 M.Mchdo ss 3 0 1 0
Mazara rf 4 0 1 0 A.Jones cf 3 0 0 0
Beltre 3b 4 0 1 0 Trumbo dh 3 0 0 0
Profar 2b-1b 4 0 0 0 Vlencia rf 3 0 2 0
Guzman 1b 2 0 0 0 Rickard rf 0 0 0 0
Tocci cf 0 0 0 0 C.Davis 1b 3 0 0 0
Rua ph 1 0 0 0 Mancini lf 3 0 0 0
R.Chrns c 3 0 1 0 J.Ptrsn lf 0 0 0 0
Gallo lf 3 0 0 0 Joseph c 2 1 0 0
DShelds cf 2 0 0 0
Odor ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Totals 30 0 4 0 Totals 27 1 6 1
Texas 000 000 000—0
Baltimore 000 001 00x—1

E_Schoop (7), Beltre (8), Profar (16), DeShields (5). DP_Texas 3, Baltimore 1. LOB_Texas 8, Baltimore 5. 2B_T.Beckham (8). SB_Andrus (2), M.Machado (8). SF_Schoop (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Perez L,2-4 7 5 1 1 2 4
Gearrin 1 1 0 0 0 1
Baltimore
Ramirez 5 2 0 0 3 7
Brach W,1-2 1 1 0 0 0 2
Hart H,1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Givens H,13 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Britton S,3-4 1 0 0 0 1 2

WP_Britton.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:45. A_38,328 (45,971).

