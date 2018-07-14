Orioles 1, Rangers 0

|Texas
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Choo dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|T.Bckhm 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Knr-Flf pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Mchdo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.Jones cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Beltre 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Trumbo dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Profar 2b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vlencia rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Guzman 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rickard rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tocci cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rua ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Chrns c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Ptrsn lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Joseph c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|DShelds cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Odor ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|Totals
|27
|1
|6
|1
|Texas
|000
|000
|000—0
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|00x—1
E_Schoop (7), Beltre (8), Profar (16), DeShields (5). DP_Texas 3, Baltimore 1. LOB_Texas 8, Baltimore 5. 2B_T.Beckham (8). SB_Andrus (2), M.Machado (8). SF_Schoop (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Perez L,2-4
|7
|5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Gearrin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|Ramirez
|5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|7
|Brach W,1-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hart H,1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Givens H,13
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Britton S,3-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
WP_Britton.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Bill Welke.
T_2:45. A_38,328 (45,971).
