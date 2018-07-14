Orioles 1, Rangers 0

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.290
|1-Kiner-Falefa pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Beltre 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Profar 2b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Guzman 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Tocci cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.086
|b-Rua ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.209
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.186
|DeShields cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|a-Odor ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|5
|12
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Beckham 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.228
|Machado ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.313
|Jones cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Trumbo dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Valencia rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Rickard rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Davis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.156
|Mancini lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Peterson lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Joseph c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.205
|Totals
|27
|1
|6
|1
|2
|5
|Texas
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|3
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|00x—1
|6
|1
a-grounded out for DeShields in the 7th. b-struck out for Tocci in the 9th.
1-ran for Choo in the 8th.
E_Beltre (8), Profar (16), DeShields (5), Schoop (7). LOB_Texas 8, Baltimore 5. 2B_Beckham (8). RBIs_Schoop (25). SB_Andrus (2), Machado (8). SF_Schoop.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Beltre, Gallo, DeShields); Baltimore 2 (Trumbo 2). RISP_Texas 0 for 5; Baltimore 0 for 4.
GIDP_Andrus, Jones, Trumbo, Davis.
DP_Texas 3 (Beltre, Profar, Guzman), (Perez, Profar, Guzman), (Guzman, Andrus); Baltimore 1 (Beckham, Schoop, Davis).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Perez, L, 2-4
|7
|5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|91
|7.67
|Gearrin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.86
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ramirez
|5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|7
|94
|3.09
|Brach, W, 1-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.46
|Hart, H, 1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|3.72
|Givens, H, 13
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.28
|Britton, S, 3-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|3.95
Inherited runners-scored_Givens 1-0. WP_Britton.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Bill Welke.
T_2:45. A_38,328 (45,971).
