...

Orioles 1, Rangers 0

July 14, 2018 10:15 pm
 
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo dh 2 0 1 0 2 1 .290
1-Kiner-Falefa pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .251
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Mazara rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .272
Beltre 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .287
Profar 2b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Guzman 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .250
Tocci cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .086
b-Rua ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .188
Chirinos c 3 0 1 0 1 2 .209
Gallo lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .186
DeShields cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .210
a-Odor ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238
Totals 30 0 4 0 5 12
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Beckham 3b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .211
Schoop 2b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .228
Machado ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .313
Jones cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Trumbo dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .251
Valencia rf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .256
Rickard rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .156
Mancini lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .216
Peterson lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .197
Joseph c 2 1 0 0 1 0 .205
Totals 27 1 6 1 2 5
Texas 000 000 000—0 4 3
Baltimore 000 001 00x—1 6 1

a-grounded out for DeShields in the 7th. b-struck out for Tocci in the 9th.

1-ran for Choo in the 8th.

E_Beltre (8), Profar (16), DeShields (5), Schoop (7). LOB_Texas 8, Baltimore 5. 2B_Beckham (8). RBIs_Schoop (25). SB_Andrus (2), Machado (8). SF_Schoop.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Beltre, Gallo, DeShields); Baltimore 2 (Trumbo 2). RISP_Texas 0 for 5; Baltimore 0 for 4.

GIDP_Andrus, Jones, Trumbo, Davis.

DP_Texas 3 (Beltre, Profar, Guzman), (Perez, Profar, Guzman), (Guzman, Andrus); Baltimore 1 (Beckham, Schoop, Davis).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Perez, L, 2-4 7 5 1 1 2 4 91 7.67
Gearrin 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.86
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ramirez 5 2 0 0 3 7 94 3.09
Brach, W, 1-2 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 4.46
Hart, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 16 3.72
Givens, H, 13 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 13 4.28
Britton, S, 3-4 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 3.95

Inherited runners-scored_Givens 1-0. WP_Britton.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:45. A_38,328 (45,971).

