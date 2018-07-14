Orioles 1, Rangers 0

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 2 0 1 0 2 1 .290 1-Kiner-Falefa pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .251 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Mazara rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .272 Beltre 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .287 Profar 2b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Guzman 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .250 Tocci cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .086 b-Rua ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .188 Chirinos c 3 0 1 0 1 2 .209 Gallo lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .186 DeShields cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .210 a-Odor ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Totals 30 0 4 0 5 12

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Beckham 3b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .211 Schoop 2b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .228 Machado ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .313 Jones cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Trumbo dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .251 Valencia rf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .256 Rickard rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .156 Mancini lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .216 Peterson lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .197 Joseph c 2 1 0 0 1 0 .205 Totals 27 1 6 1 2 5

Texas 000 000 000—0 4 3 Baltimore 000 001 00x—1 6 1

a-grounded out for DeShields in the 7th. b-struck out for Tocci in the 9th.

1-ran for Choo in the 8th.

E_Beltre (8), Profar (16), DeShields (5), Schoop (7). LOB_Texas 8, Baltimore 5. 2B_Beckham (8). RBIs_Schoop (25). SB_Andrus (2), Machado (8). SF_Schoop.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Beltre, Gallo, DeShields); Baltimore 2 (Trumbo 2). RISP_Texas 0 for 5; Baltimore 0 for 4.

GIDP_Andrus, Jones, Trumbo, Davis.

DP_Texas 3 (Beltre, Profar, Guzman), (Perez, Profar, Guzman), (Guzman, Andrus); Baltimore 1 (Beckham, Schoop, Davis).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Perez, L, 2-4 7 5 1 1 2 4 91 7.67 Gearrin 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.86 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ramirez 5 2 0 0 3 7 94 3.09 Brach, W, 1-2 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 4.46 Hart, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 16 3.72 Givens, H, 13 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 13 4.28 Britton, S, 3-4 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 3.95

Inherited runners-scored_Givens 1-0. WP_Britton.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:45. A_38,328 (45,971).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.