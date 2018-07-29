Listen Live Sports

Orioles 11, Rays 5

July 29, 2018 4:41 pm
 
Tampa Bay Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Wendle lf 4 1 1 0 T.Bckhm ss 5 2 3 0
M.Duffy 3b 4 0 1 1 Schoop 2b 5 1 1 3
Bauers 1b 3 1 1 2 A.Jones cf 4 0 3 1
Cron dh 4 2 2 2 Trumbo dh 5 2 1 1
M.Perez c 4 0 2 0 C.Davis 1b 3 3 2 4
Dan.Rbr 2b 1 0 0 0 Mancini lf 5 0 1 0
Hchvrra ss 3 0 0 0 Rickard rf 4 0 2 0
M.Smith cf 4 0 1 0 J.Ptrsn 3b 5 0 1 1
C.Gomez rf 3 0 0 0 Wynns c 3 3 1 1
Adames ss-2b 3 1 0 0
Totals 33 5 8 5 Totals 39 11 15 11
Tampa Bay 010 101 020— 5
Baltimore 310 110 32x—11

E_T.Beckham (13), Schoop (8), Wendle (4), Adames (8). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 9. 2B_T.Beckham (10). HR_Bauers (7), Cron 2 (22), Schoop (17), C.Davis 2 (13), Wynns (2). SB_A.Jones (2). CS_Wendle (4). SF_Bauers (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Chirinos L,0-3 3 6 4 3 2 3
Wood 1 2-3 4 2 2 1 4
Kittredge 2 1-3 3 3 3 1 1
Castillo 1 2 2 2 0 1
Baltimore
Bundy W,7-9 7 4 3 3 0 7
Givens 1 2 2 2 1 0
Fry 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Wright Jr. 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Bundy (Wendle), by Kittredge (Davis), by Fry (Gomez).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:05. A_22,454 (45,971).

