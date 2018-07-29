Orioles 11, Rays 5

Tampa Bay Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Wendle lf 4 1 1 0 T.Bckhm ss 5 2 3 0 M.Duffy 3b 4 0 1 1 Schoop 2b 5 1 1 3 Bauers 1b 3 1 1 2 A.Jones cf 4 0 3 1 Cron dh 4 2 2 2 Trumbo dh 5 2 1 1 M.Perez c 4 0 2 0 C.Davis 1b 3 3 2 4 Dan.Rbr 2b 1 0 0 0 Mancini lf 5 0 1 0 Hchvrra ss 3 0 0 0 Rickard rf 4 0 2 0 M.Smith cf 4 0 1 0 J.Ptrsn 3b 5 0 1 1 C.Gomez rf 3 0 0 0 Wynns c 3 3 1 1 Adames ss-2b 3 1 0 0 Totals 33 5 8 5 Totals 39 11 15 11

Tampa Bay 010 101 020— 5 Baltimore 310 110 32x—11

E_T.Beckham (13), Schoop (8), Wendle (4), Adames (8). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 9. 2B_T.Beckham (10). HR_Bauers (7), Cron 2 (22), Schoop (17), C.Davis 2 (13), Wynns (2). SB_A.Jones (2). CS_Wendle (4). SF_Bauers (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay Chirinos L,0-3 3 6 4 3 2 3 Wood 1 2-3 4 2 2 1 4 Kittredge 2 1-3 3 3 3 1 1 Castillo 1 2 2 2 0 1 Baltimore Bundy W,7-9 7 4 3 3 0 7 Givens 1 2 2 2 1 0 Fry 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 Wright Jr. 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Bundy (Wendle), by Kittredge (Davis), by Fry (Gomez).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:05. A_22,454 (45,971).

