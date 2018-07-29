Orioles 11, Rays 5

|Tampa Bay
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Wendle lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|T.Bckhm ss
|5
|2
|3
|0
|M.Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Schoop 2b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|Bauers 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|A.Jones cf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Cron dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Trumbo dh
|5
|2
|1
|1
|M.Perez c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Dan.Rbr 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Hchvrra ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rickard rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|M.Smith cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Ptrsn 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|C.Gomez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wynns c
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Adames ss-2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|Totals
|39
|11
|15
|11
|Tampa Bay
|010
|101
|020—
|5
|Baltimore
|310
|110
|32x—11
E_T.Beckham (13), Schoop (8), Wendle (4), Adames (8). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 9. 2B_T.Beckham (10). HR_Bauers (7), Cron 2 (22), Schoop (17), C.Davis 2 (13), Wynns (2). SB_A.Jones (2). CS_Wendle (4). SF_Bauers (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Chirinos L,0-3
|3
|6
|4
|3
|2
|3
|Wood
|1
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Kittredge
|2
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Castillo
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|Bundy W,7-9
|7
|4
|3
|3
|0
|7
|Givens
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Fry
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wright Jr.
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Bundy (Wendle), by Kittredge (Davis), by Fry (Gomez).
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:05. A_22,454 (45,971).
