Orioles 15, Rays 5

Tampa Bay Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Krmaier cf 5 1 2 0 T.Bckhm ss 5 2 2 1 Wendle 2b-rf 3 1 1 0 Schoop 2b 6 2 3 3 Bauers 1b 4 0 1 1 A.Jones cf 5 2 3 4 Choi dh 2 0 0 1 Trumbo dh 3 2 1 0 Hchvrra ss 0 0 0 1 C.Davis 1b 3 2 0 0 Dan.Rbr 3b 2 0 0 1 Vlencia 3b 4 1 3 1 M.Smith lf 3 0 0 0 R.Nunez ph-3b 1 0 0 0 C.Gomez rf-p 4 1 1 0 Mancini lf 3 0 1 0 Sucre p 0 0 0 0 J.Ptrsn pr-lf 0 2 0 0 M.Perez c 4 1 3 0 Rickard rf 4 1 1 3 Adames ss-2b 4 1 1 0 Joseph c 4 1 0 0 Wynns ph-c 1 0 1 1 Totals 31 5 9 4 Totals 39 15 15 13

Tampa Bay 100 001 102— 5 Baltimore 100 210 83x—15

E_T.Beckham (12), C.Gomez (7), Adames (6). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Baltimore 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 8. 2B_T.Beckham (9), Rickard (3). HR_Schoop (16), A.Jones (11). SF_Hechavarria (6), Dan.Robertson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay Archer L,3-5 6 7 4 3 2 3 Pruitt 2-3 6 8 6 2 1 Kittredge 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Sucre 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Baltimore Cashner W,3-9 6 5 2 2 3 2 Givens H,15 1 2 1 0 0 0 Castro 1 0 0 0 1 1 Marinez 1 2 2 2 2 0

HBP_by Cashner (Smith), by Castro (Robertson).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, James Hoye; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:10. A_15,649 (45,971).

