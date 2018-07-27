Orioles 15, Rays 5

|Tampa Bay
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Krmaier cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|T.Bckhm ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Wendle 2b-rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Schoop 2b
|6
|2
|3
|3
|Bauers 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|A.Jones cf
|5
|2
|3
|4
|Choi dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Trumbo dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Hchvrra ss
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C.Davis 1b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Dan.Rbr 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Vlencia 3b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|M.Smith lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Nunez ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Gomez rf-p
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mancini lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Sucre p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Ptrsn pr-lf
|0
|2
|0
|0
|M.Perez c
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Rickard rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Adames ss-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Joseph c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Wynns ph-c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|31
|5
|9
|4
|Totals
|39
|15
|15
|13
|Tampa Bay
|100
|001
|102—
|5
|Baltimore
|100
|210
|83x—15
E_T.Beckham (12), C.Gomez (7), Adames (6). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Baltimore 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 8. 2B_T.Beckham (9), Rickard (3). HR_Schoop (16), A.Jones (11). SF_Hechavarria (6), Dan.Robertson (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Archer L,3-5
|6
|7
|4
|3
|2
|3
|Pruitt
|2-3
|6
|8
|6
|2
|1
|Kittredge
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sucre
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|Cashner W,3-9
|6
|5
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Givens H,15
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Castro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Marinez
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
HBP_by Cashner (Smith), by Castro (Robertson).
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, James Hoye; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_3:10. A_15,649 (45,971).
