Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Orioles 15, Rays 5

July 27, 2018 11:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Tampa Bay Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Krmaier cf 5 1 2 0 T.Bckhm ss 5 2 2 1
Wendle 2b-rf 3 1 1 0 Schoop 2b 6 2 3 3
Bauers 1b 4 0 1 1 A.Jones cf 5 2 3 4
Choi dh 2 0 0 1 Trumbo dh 3 2 1 0
Hchvrra ss 0 0 0 1 C.Davis 1b 3 2 0 0
Dan.Rbr 3b 2 0 0 1 Vlencia 3b 4 1 3 1
M.Smith lf 3 0 0 0 R.Nunez ph-3b 1 0 0 0
C.Gomez rf-p 4 1 1 0 Mancini lf 3 0 1 0
Sucre p 0 0 0 0 J.Ptrsn pr-lf 0 2 0 0
M.Perez c 4 1 3 0 Rickard rf 4 1 1 3
Adames ss-2b 4 1 1 0 Joseph c 4 1 0 0
Wynns ph-c 1 0 1 1
Totals 31 5 9 4 Totals 39 15 15 13
Tampa Bay 100 001 102— 5
Baltimore 100 210 83x—15

E_T.Beckham (12), C.Gomez (7), Adames (6). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Baltimore 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 8. 2B_T.Beckham (9), Rickard (3). HR_Schoop (16), A.Jones (11). SF_Hechavarria (6), Dan.Robertson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Archer L,3-5 6 7 4 3 2 3
Pruitt 2-3 6 8 6 2 1
Kittredge 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Sucre 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Baltimore
Cashner W,3-9 6 5 2 2 3 2
Givens H,15 1 2 1 0 0 0
Castro 1 0 0 0 1 1
Marinez 1 2 2 2 2 0

HBP_by Cashner (Smith), by Castro (Robertson).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, James Hoye; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

Advertisement

T_3:10. A_15,649 (45,971).

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington