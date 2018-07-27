Orioles 15, Rays 5

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kiermaier cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Wendle 2b-rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.286
|Bauers 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.245
|Choi dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.250
|Hechavarria ss
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|Robertson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.257
|Smith lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Gomez rf-p
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Sucre p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Perez c
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|Adames ss-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Totals
|31
|5
|9
|4
|6
|3
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Beckham ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.216
|Schoop 2b
|6
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.245
|Jones cf
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.281
|Trumbo dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.249
|Davis 1b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.156
|Valencia 3b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|a-Nunez ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.164
|Mancini lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|1-Peterson pr-lf
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.201
|Rickard rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.195
|Joseph c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|b-Wynns ph-c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.207
|Totals
|39
|15
|15
|13
|8
|4
|Tampa Bay
|100
|001
|102—
|5
|9
|2
|Baltimore
|100
|210
|83x—15
|15
|1
a-flied out for Valencia in the 8th. b-singled for Joseph in the 8th.
1-ran for Mancini in the 7th.
E_Gomez (7), Adames (6), Beckham (12). LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 8. 2B_Beckham (9), Rickard (3). HR_Schoop (16), off Archer; Jones (11), off Pruitt. RBIs_Bauers (23), Choi (9), Robertson (32), Hechavarria (26), Beckham (14), Schoop 3 (37), Jones 4 (42), Valencia (28), Rickard 3 (13), Wynns (2). SF_Robertson, Hechavarria.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Wendle, Robertson 2, Smith, Gomez); Baltimore 4 (Schoop 2, Jones, Joseph). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 11; Baltimore 8 for 16.
Runners moved up_Bauers, Choi, Kiermaier, Schoop, Beckham. FIDP_Robertson. GIDP_Wendle, Mancini.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Robertson, Wendle, Bauers); Baltimore 2 (Schoop, Beckham, Davis), (Beckham, Rickard).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Archer, L, 3-5
|6
|7
|4
|3
|2
|3
|93
|4.31
|Gomez
|1-3
|0
|3
|3
|4
|0
|21
|81.00
|Pruitt
|2-3
|6
|8
|6
|2
|1
|34
|4.97
|Kittredge
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|7.66
|Sucre
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|18.00
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cashner, W, 3-9
|6
|5
|2
|2
|3
|2
|90
|4.33
|Givens, H, 15
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.53
|Castro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.26
|Marinez
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|19
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_Kittredge 2-1, Sucre 3-2. HBP_Cashner (Smith), Castro (Robertson).
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, James Hoye; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_3:10. A_15,649 (45,971).
