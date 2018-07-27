Orioles 15, Rays 5

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kiermaier cf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .190 Wendle 2b-rf 3 1 1 0 2 0 .286 Bauers 1b 4 0 1 1 1 1 .245 Choi dh 2 0 0 1 2 0 .250 Hechavarria ss 0 0 0 1 0 0 .262 Robertson 3b 2 0 0 1 1 0 .257 Smith lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .283 Gomez rf-p 4 1 1 0 0 1 .219 Sucre p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Perez c 4 1 3 0 0 0 .667 Adames ss-2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .200 Totals 31 5 9 4 6 3

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Beckham ss 5 2 2 1 1 0 .216 Schoop 2b 6 2 3 3 0 0 .245 Jones cf 5 2 3 4 0 0 .281 Trumbo dh 3 2 1 0 2 0 .249 Davis 1b 3 2 0 0 2 1 .156 Valencia 3b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .268 a-Nunez ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .164 Mancini lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .220 1-Peterson pr-lf 0 2 0 0 1 0 .201 Rickard rf 4 1 1 3 1 1 .195 Joseph c 4 1 0 0 0 1 .217 b-Wynns ph-c 1 0 1 1 0 0 .207 Totals 39 15 15 13 8 4

Tampa Bay 100 001 102— 5 9 2 Baltimore 100 210 83x—15 15 1

a-flied out for Valencia in the 8th. b-singled for Joseph in the 8th.

1-ran for Mancini in the 7th.

E_Gomez (7), Adames (6), Beckham (12). LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 8. 2B_Beckham (9), Rickard (3). HR_Schoop (16), off Archer; Jones (11), off Pruitt. RBIs_Bauers (23), Choi (9), Robertson (32), Hechavarria (26), Beckham (14), Schoop 3 (37), Jones 4 (42), Valencia (28), Rickard 3 (13), Wynns (2). SF_Robertson, Hechavarria.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Wendle, Robertson 2, Smith, Gomez); Baltimore 4 (Schoop 2, Jones, Joseph). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 11; Baltimore 8 for 16.

Runners moved up_Bauers, Choi, Kiermaier, Schoop, Beckham. FIDP_Robertson. GIDP_Wendle, Mancini.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Robertson, Wendle, Bauers); Baltimore 2 (Schoop, Beckham, Davis), (Beckham, Rickard).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Archer, L, 3-5 6 7 4 3 2 3 93 4.31 Gomez 1-3 0 3 3 4 0 21 81.00 Pruitt 2-3 6 8 6 2 1 34 4.97 Kittredge 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 7.66 Sucre 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 18.00 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cashner, W, 3-9 6 5 2 2 3 2 90 4.33 Givens, H, 15 1 2 1 0 0 0 11 4.53 Castro 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 3.26 Marinez 1 2 2 2 2 0 19 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Kittredge 2-1, Sucre 3-2. HBP_Cashner (Smith), Castro (Robertson).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, James Hoye; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:10. A_15,649 (45,971).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.