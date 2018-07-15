Orioles 6, Rangers 5

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 3 2 2 1 2 0 .293 1-Tocci pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .086 Andrus ss 4 1 2 0 1 0 .253 Profar 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .243 Odor 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .239 Guzman 1b 4 1 1 4 0 2 .250 Rua rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .190 Gallo lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .187 Kiner-Falefa c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .251 DeShields cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .208 a-Beltre ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Totals 33 5 9 5 4 8

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Beckham 3b-ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .206 Schoop 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .229 Machado ss 1 2 1 1 1 0 .315 Peterson 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .194 Jones cf 4 1 2 3 0 0 .275 Trumbo rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .251 Valencia dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Davis 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .158 Rickard lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .208 Joseph c 2 1 1 1 1 0 .209 Totals 32 6 7 5 3 3

Texas 400 000 100—5 9 1 Baltimore 105 000 00x—6 7 0

a-grounded out for DeShields in the 9th.

1-ran for Choo in the 9th.

E_Profar (17). LOB_Texas 6, Baltimore 5. 2B_Andrus (9), Jones (26), Trumbo (11), Joseph (10). HR_Guzman (9), off Castro; Choo (18), off Wright Jr.; Machado (24), off Minor. RBIs_Choo (43), Guzman 4 (37), Machado (65), Jones 3 (36), Joseph (8). SB_Joseph (1). CS_Odor (6).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Odor, DeShields); Baltimore 3 (Beckham, Valencia, Rickard). RISP_Texas 1 for 5; Baltimore 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Profar. GIDP_Profar.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Schoop, Davis).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Minor, L, 6-6 2 2-3 4 6 5 2 1 68 4.89 Rodriguez 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 24 3.18 Gearrin 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 3.74 Chavez 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 3.51 Diekman 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.21 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castro 2 2-3 1 4 4 3 2 60 3.54 Scott, W, 1-1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 10 6.67 Wright Jr. 3 5 1 1 0 3 64 4.85 Fry, H, 1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 25 1.00 Britton, S, 4-5 1 1 0 0 1 0 18 3.68

Inherited runners-scored_Rodriguez 1-1, Wright Jr. 1-0. HBP_Fry (Odor).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:02. A_18,754 (45,971).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.