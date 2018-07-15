Listen Live Sports

Orioles 6, Rangers 5

July 15, 2018 4:51 pm
 
< a min read
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo dh 3 2 2 1 2 0 .293
1-Tocci pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .086
Andrus ss 4 1 2 0 1 0 .253
Profar 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .243
Odor 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .239
Guzman 1b 4 1 1 4 0 2 .250
Rua rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .190
Gallo lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .187
Kiner-Falefa c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .251
DeShields cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .208
a-Beltre ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Totals 33 5 9 5 4 8
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Beckham 3b-ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .206
Schoop 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .229
Machado ss 1 2 1 1 1 0 .315
Peterson 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .194
Jones cf 4 1 2 3 0 0 .275
Trumbo rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .251
Valencia dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .251
Davis 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .158
Rickard lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .208
Joseph c 2 1 1 1 1 0 .209
Totals 32 6 7 5 3 3
Texas 400 000 100—5 9 1
Baltimore 105 000 00x—6 7 0

a-grounded out for DeShields in the 9th.

1-ran for Choo in the 9th.

E_Profar (17). LOB_Texas 6, Baltimore 5. 2B_Andrus (9), Jones (26), Trumbo (11), Joseph (10). HR_Guzman (9), off Castro; Choo (18), off Wright Jr.; Machado (24), off Minor. RBIs_Choo (43), Guzman 4 (37), Machado (65), Jones 3 (36), Joseph (8). SB_Joseph (1). CS_Odor (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Odor, DeShields); Baltimore 3 (Beckham, Valencia, Rickard). RISP_Texas 1 for 5; Baltimore 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Profar. GIDP_Profar.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Schoop, Davis).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Minor, L, 6-6 2 2-3 4 6 5 2 1 68 4.89
Rodriguez 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 24 3.18
Gearrin 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 3.74
Chavez 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 3.51
Diekman 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.21
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castro 2 2-3 1 4 4 3 2 60 3.54
Scott, W, 1-1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 10 6.67
Wright Jr. 3 5 1 1 0 3 64 4.85
Fry, H, 1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 25 1.00
Britton, S, 4-5 1 1 0 0 1 0 18 3.68

Inherited runners-scored_Rodriguez 1-1, Wright Jr. 1-0. HBP_Fry (Odor).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:02. A_18,754 (45,971).

