Orioles 6, Rangers 5

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.293
|1-Tocci pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.086
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Profar 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Guzman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|2
|.250
|Rua rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.187
|Kiner-Falefa c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|DeShields cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|a-Beltre ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|4
|8
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Beckham 3b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Schoop 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Machado ss
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.315
|Peterson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Jones cf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.275
|Trumbo rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Valencia dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Davis 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.158
|Rickard lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|Joseph c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.209
|Totals
|32
|6
|7
|5
|3
|3
|Texas
|400
|000
|100—5
|9
|1
|Baltimore
|105
|000
|00x—6
|7
|0
a-grounded out for DeShields in the 9th.
1-ran for Choo in the 9th.
E_Profar (17). LOB_Texas 6, Baltimore 5. 2B_Andrus (9), Jones (26), Trumbo (11), Joseph (10). HR_Guzman (9), off Castro; Choo (18), off Wright Jr.; Machado (24), off Minor. RBIs_Choo (43), Guzman 4 (37), Machado (65), Jones 3 (36), Joseph (8). SB_Joseph (1). CS_Odor (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Odor, DeShields); Baltimore 3 (Beckham, Valencia, Rickard). RISP_Texas 1 for 5; Baltimore 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Profar. GIDP_Profar.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Schoop, Davis).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor, L, 6-6
|2
|2-3
|4
|6
|5
|2
|1
|68
|4.89
|Rodriguez
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|3.18
|Gearrin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|3.74
|Chavez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.51
|Diekman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.21
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castro
|2
|2-3
|1
|4
|4
|3
|2
|60
|3.54
|Scott, W, 1-1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|6.67
|Wright Jr.
|3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|64
|4.85
|Fry, H, 1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|1.00
|Britton, S, 4-5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|3.68
Inherited runners-scored_Rodriguez 1-1, Wright Jr. 1-0. HBP_Fry (Odor).
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:02. A_18,754 (45,971).
