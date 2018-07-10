Orioles 6, Yankees 5

New York Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Gardner lf 4 0 0 0 T.Bckhm 3b 4 0 1 0 Judge rf 4 0 1 0 A.Jones cf 5 1 2 0 A.Hicks cf 4 0 1 0 M.Mchdo ss 4 2 3 3 Stanton dh 4 0 0 0 Trumbo dh 5 0 0 0 Grgrius ss 4 2 3 0 Schoop 2b 5 0 2 1 Andujar 3b 3 2 1 0 C.Davis 1b 4 1 1 0 Bird 1b 3 1 1 4 Mancini lf 3 1 0 0 Au.Rmne c 2 0 0 0 Rickard rf 4 0 1 2 N.Wlker 2b 3 0 1 1 Joseph c 3 1 0 0 Wade pr-2b 0 0 0 0 Totals 31 5 8 5 Totals 37 6 10 6

New York 000 030 200—5 Baltimore 000 210 201—6

E_Andujar (6). DP_Baltimore 2. LOB_New York 2, Baltimore 9. 2B_Gregorius (17), A.Jones (24), Schoop (16), Rickard (2). HR_Bird (6), M.Machado 2 (23). SF_Bird (1).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Tanaka 4 1-3 6 3 3 2 5 Holder 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Green 2 2 2 2 0 1 Robertson 1 0 0 0 0 2 Betances L,1-3 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 Baltimore Cashner 6 1-3 5 5 5 1 7 Castro 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 Givens 1 1 0 0 0 1 Britton W,1-0 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Betances (Joseph).

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:07. A_18,418 (45,971).

