Orioles 6, Yankees 5

July 10, 2018 10:45 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Judge rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .281
Hicks cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .259
Stanton dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .269
Gregorius ss 4 2 3 0 0 0 .261
Andujar 3b 3 2 1 0 1 2 .279
Bird 1b 3 1 1 4 0 2 .207
Romine c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .275
Walker 2b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .197
1-Wade pr-2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .103
Totals 31 5 8 5 2 10
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Beckham 3b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .215
Jones cf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .281
Machado ss 4 2 3 3 1 0 .314
Trumbo dh 5 0 0 0 0 3 .255
Schoop 2b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .227
Davis 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .160
Mancini lf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .220
Rickard rf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .211
Joseph c 3 1 0 0 0 1 .187
Totals 37 6 10 6 3 9
New York 000 030 200—5 8 1
Baltimore 000 210 201—6 10 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

1-ran for Walker in the 7th.

E_Andujar (6). LOB_New York 2, Baltimore 9. 2B_Gregorius (17), Jones (24), Schoop (16), Rickard (2). HR_Bird (6), off Cashner; Machado (22), off Tanaka; Machado (23), off Green. RBIs_Bird 4 (14), Walker (17), Machado 3 (63), Schoop (24), Rickard 2 (10). SF_Bird.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Gardner); Baltimore 4 (Jones 2, Rickard, Joseph). RISP_New York 3 for 4; Baltimore 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Davis. LIDP_Hicks. GIDP_Stanton.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Davis), (Davis, Machado).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tanaka 4 1-3 6 3 3 2 5 80 4.68
Holder 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 1.95
Green 2 2 2 2 0 1 29 2.23
Robertson 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.27
Betances, L, 1-3 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 19 2.75
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cashner 6 1-3 5 5 5 1 7 96 4.56
Castro 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 13 3.10
Givens 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 4.50
Britton, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 4.26

Inherited runners-scored_Castro 2-2. HBP_Betances (Joseph).

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:07. A_18,418 (45,971).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

