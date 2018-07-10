Orioles 6, Yankees 5

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Gregorius ss
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Andujar 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.279
|Bird 1b
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0
|2
|.207
|Romine c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Walker 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.197
|1-Wade pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.103
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|2
|10
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Beckham 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.215
|Jones cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Machado ss
|4
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.314
|Trumbo dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.255
|Schoop 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.227
|Davis 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|Mancini lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.220
|Rickard rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.211
|Joseph c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.187
|Totals
|37
|6
|10
|6
|3
|9
|New York
|000
|030
|200—5
|8
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|210
|201—6
|10
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
1-ran for Walker in the 7th.
E_Andujar (6). LOB_New York 2, Baltimore 9. 2B_Gregorius (17), Jones (24), Schoop (16), Rickard (2). HR_Bird (6), off Cashner; Machado (22), off Tanaka; Machado (23), off Green. RBIs_Bird 4 (14), Walker (17), Machado 3 (63), Schoop (24), Rickard 2 (10). SF_Bird.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Gardner); Baltimore 4 (Jones 2, Rickard, Joseph). RISP_New York 3 for 4; Baltimore 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Davis. LIDP_Hicks. GIDP_Stanton.
DP_Baltimore 2 (Davis), (Davis, Machado).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tanaka
|4
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|5
|80
|4.68
|Holder
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1.95
|Green
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|29
|2.23
|Robertson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.27
|Betances, L, 1-3
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|19
|2.75
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cashner
|6
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|1
|7
|96
|4.56
|Castro
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|3.10
|Givens
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.50
|Britton, W, 1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.26
Inherited runners-scored_Castro 2-2. HBP_Betances (Joseph).
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:07. A_18,418 (45,971).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.