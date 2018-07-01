Orioles hit 4 HRs, beat Angels 8-2 to end 7-game skid

BALTIMORE (AP) — Adam Jones took a big swing, and the result was a popup. He slammed his bat to the ground in disgust and dutifully jogged to first base.

Somehow, that seemingly routine out became the catalyst for a six-run inning that carried the Baltimore Orioles past the Los Angeles Angels 8-2 on Sunday.

Manny Machado and Mark Trumbo hit consecutive homers after the Angels lost the popup in the sun, and the Orioles got a strong pitching performance from Kevin Gausman in snapping a seven-game losing streak.

Los Angeles was up 1-0 when Jones led off the fourth against Deck McGuire (0-1) by hitting a ball high in the air. Second baseman Ian Kinsler couldn’t catch sight of it, and the ball landed on the dirt between second and first for a gift single.

“Sounds funny to say, but those are the types of things that have been happening to us,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “Kinsler’s as good a second baseman as there is.”

Machado followed with his 21st home run , Trumbo connected , and Steve Wilkerson singled in a run before Tim Beckham capped the surge with a two-run single.

The home runs were lamentable, but the popup was especially galling to the Angels.

“Obviously it’s unexpected. It happens,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “He thought he had a bead on it and all of a sudden it disappeared in the sun.”

Jones got credit for a hit, but it sure didn’t feel that way.

“Sure, it’s just like an error,” Scioscia said. “I don’t think (McGuire) was affected by it, but obviously it adds fuel to the fire and starts a rally for them.”

Trumbo homered again in the fifth and Trey Mancini also connected to help Baltimore secure its only victory during a seven-game homestand that began with four straight losses to Seattle.

Gausman (4-6) weathered temperatures in the upper 90s to go eight innings, allowing two runs and six hits to end a run of eight straight winless starts.

The Orioles improved to 1-15 against the AL West and won at home for only the second time in 19 games since May 13.

Baltimore still owns the worst record in the majors, but there were plenty of smiles to go around on this day.

“We’re undefeated in July,” Showalter said with a grin. “Sometimes, you have to laugh to keep from crying, right? We have good people. It just hasn’t happened for us, but we have half the season left. That’s the approach we’re taking.”

Kole Calhoun homered and Albert Pujols drove in a run for the Angels, who were seeking the first season sweep of Baltimore in franchise history. They settled for going 5-1, their fewest losses against the Orioles in one year.

THIS AND THAT

LA reliever Eduardo Parades has allowed five HRs in 16 1/3 innings. … Gausman did not allow a walk for the fifth time this season. … Wilkerson recorded his first career double, but Showalter said the rookie left with an apparent oblique injury. … Angels star Mike Trout did not reach base for only the 12th time in 85 games this year.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: DH/RHP Shohei Ohtani (elbow) was scheduled to take live batting practice in California. Asked if the two-way star could be activated for this week’s series against Seattle, Scioscia replied, “Let’s get by today, see how he does.” … RHP Garrett Richards (hamstring) could be ready to come off the DL on Wednesday to start against Seattle.

Orioles: OF Colby Rasmus was held out with an illness. … RHP Darren O’Day said he opted for season-ending surgery on his hamstring because there was no guarantee he would be healthy by September. “I need to functionally get it fixed so it just doesn’t happen again,” he said. … RHP Chris Tillman (back) will need at least one more rehabilitative start after allowing five runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings for Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday night.

UP NEXT

Angels: After taking Monday off, LA faces Seattle on the road to launch a three-game series. Andrew Heaney (4-5, 3.95 ERA) is 0-3 with a 6.14 ERA in seven road starts.

Orioles: Following a day off Monday, Baltimore sends Alex Cobb (2-9, 6.75) to the mound in the opener of a two-game interleague series in Philadelphia.

