Orlando City-Crew, Sums

Orlando 1 1—2 Columbus 0 3—3

First half_1, Orlando, Kljestan, 5 (Mueller), 16th minute.

Second half_2, Columbus, Zardes, 12 (Hansen), 51st. 3, Orlando, Stefano, 2 (Kljestan), 58th. 4, Columbus, Zardes, 13 (penalty kick), 88th. 5, Columbus, Trapp, 1, 93rd.

Goalies_Orlando, Earl Edwards Jr (Joe Bendik, 32nd); Columbus, Zack Steffen.

Yellow Cards_Schuler, Orlando, 26th; Mensah, Columbus, 26th; Kljestan, Orlando, 43rd; Santos, Columbus, 84th; El Monir, Orlando, 87th; Yotun, Orlando, 94th; Williams, Columbus, 95th.

Referee_Silviu Petrescu. Assistant Referees_Gianni Facchini, Apolinar Mariscal. 4th Official_David Gantar.

A_14,052 (25,500)

Lineups

Orlando_Earl Edwards Jr (Joe Bendik, 32nd); RJ Allen, Chris Schuler; Cristian Higuita (Will Johnson, 69th), Sacha Kljestan (Mohammed El Monir, 60th), Shane O’Neill, Tony Rocha, Oriol Rosell, Yoshimar Yotun; Stefano, Chris Mueller.

Columbus_Zack Steffen; Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Milton Valenzuela (Michele Grella, 85th), Josh Williams; Artur, Luis Argudo (Patrick Mullins, 68th), Wil Trapp; Niko Hansen (Edward Opoku, 68th), Pedro Santos, Gyasi Zardes.

