Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Orlando City-Crew, Sums

July 21, 2018 10:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Orlando 1 1—2
Columbus 0 3—3

First half_1, Orlando, Kljestan, 5 (Mueller), 16th minute.

Second half_2, Columbus, Zardes, 12 (Hansen), 51st. 3, Orlando, Stefano, 2 (Kljestan), 58th. 4, Columbus, Zardes, 13 (penalty kick), 88th. 5, Columbus, Trapp, 1, 93rd.

Goalies_Orlando, Earl Edwards Jr (Joe Bendik, 32nd); Columbus, Zack Steffen.

Yellow Cards_Schuler, Orlando, 26th; Mensah, Columbus, 26th; Kljestan, Orlando, 43rd; Santos, Columbus, 84th; El Monir, Orlando, 87th; Yotun, Orlando, 94th; Williams, Columbus, 95th.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Referee_Silviu Petrescu. Assistant Referees_Gianni Facchini, Apolinar Mariscal. 4th Official_David Gantar.

A_14,052 (25,500)

___

Lineups

Orlando_Earl Edwards Jr (Joe Bendik, 32nd); RJ Allen, Chris Schuler; Cristian Higuita (Will Johnson, 69th), Sacha Kljestan (Mohammed El Monir, 60th), Shane O’Neill, Tony Rocha, Oriol Rosell, Yoshimar Yotun; Stefano, Chris Mueller.

Columbus_Zack Steffen; Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Milton Valenzuela (Michele Grella, 85th), Josh Williams; Artur, Luis Argudo (Patrick Mullins, 68th), Wil Trapp; Niko Hansen (Edward Opoku, 68th), Pedro Santos, Gyasi Zardes.

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington