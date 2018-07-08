Orlando City-Los Angeles, Sums

Orlando 0 1—1 Los Angeles 2 2—4

First half_1, Los Angeles, Diomande, 7 (Kaye), 28th minute. 2, Los Angeles, Blessing, 5 (Kovar), 32nd.

Second half_3, Orlando, Kljestan, 4, 59th. 4, Los Angeles, Diomande, 8, 82nd. 5, Los Angeles, Rossi, 6 (Blessing), 84th.

Goalies_Orlando, Joe Bendik; Los Angeles, Tyler Miller.

Yellow Cards_Allen, Orlando, 61st; Rosell, Orlando, 81st; Ciman, Los Angeles, 91st.

Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, Danny Thornberry. 4th Official_Daniel Radford.

A_22,000 (22,000)

Lineups

Orlando_Joe Bendik; RJ Allen, Jonathan Spector (Chris Schuler, 25th), Amro Tarek; Josue Colman (Justin Meram, 46th), Sacha Kljestan, Oriol Rosell, Donny Toia, Yoshimar Yotun; Dom Dwyer, Chris Mueller (Mohammed El Monir, 64th).

Los Angeles_Tyler Miller; Steven Beitashour, Laurent Ciman, Jordan Harvey, Walker Zimmermann; Benny Feilhaber, Mark Anthony Kaye (Carlos Vela, 64th), Aaron Kovar (Diego Rossi, 64th), Lee Nguyen; Latif Blessing, Adama Diomande (Marcos Urena, 85th).

