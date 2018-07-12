Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pacquiao predicts action-filled fight against Matthysse

July 12, 2018 3:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao says he is prepared for an action-packed fight against aggressive Argentinian Lucas Matthysse in Sunday’s world title bout.

The fight comes a year after Pacquiao, who turns 40 in December, lost his World Boxing Organization welterweight title in a shock defeat to Australia’s Jeff Horn in Brisbane.

Pacquiao says he chose to fight Matthysse, the current World Boxing Association welterweight champion, because the Argentinian is aggressive and they could both provide a “lot of action” in the ring.

He said Thursday that victory will be determined by “talent and skill inside the ring.” Matthysse said he is determined to defend his title and isn’t concerned that it could end Pacquiao’s career if the Filipino boxer loses.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington