Padres 10, Phillies 2

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jankowski cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.263
|Asuaje 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.237
|Myers lf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.284
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.247
|Renfroe rf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.249
|Galvis ss
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.239
|Villanueva 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Pirela ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Brewer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Ross p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.118
|a-Reyes ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|Strahm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Spangenberg 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Totals
|41
|10
|15
|9
|1
|13
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Hoskins lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Santana 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.208
|d-Walding ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Williams rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.244
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Altherr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|Leiter Jr. p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kingery ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.237
|Pivetta p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Plouffe 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Knapp c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Totals
|34
|2
|6
|2
|4
|11
|San Diego
|301
|003
|003—10
|15
|1
|Philadelphia
|100
|010
|000—
|2
|6
|1
a-walked for Ross in the 6th. b-struck out for Davis in the 7th. c-flied out for Stammen in the 9th. d-struck out for Santana in the 9th.
E_Villanueva (12), Hernandez (8). LOB_San Diego 6, Philadelphia 11. 2B_Jankowski (7), Asuaje 2 (8), Renfroe (15), Hoskins (22). HR_Myers (9), off Leiter Jr.; Hoskins (15), off Ross. RBIs_Jankowski 2 (11), Asuaje (19), Myers 2 (23), Hosmer (42), Renfroe (26), Galvis 2 (37), Hoskins (58), Williams (35). SF_Asuaje.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Villanueva, Pirela); Philadelphia 5 (Hoskins, Franco, Kingery 3). RISP_San Diego 4 for 11; Philadelphia 0 for 10.
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ross, W, 6-8
|5
|5
|2
|2
|3
|5
|84
|4.29
|Strahm
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|43
|2.21
|Stammen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|2.85
|Brewer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta, L, 6-8
|5
|1-3
|8
|6
|4
|0
|9
|94
|4.69
|Ramos
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|13
|1.91
|Davis
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|3.14
|Leiter Jr.
|2
|6
|3
|3
|0
|1
|44
|5.74
Inherited runners-scored_Ramos 2-2. HBP_Ross (Herrera), Strahm (Williams).
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, James Hoye; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:10. A_29,392 (43,647).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.