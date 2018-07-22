Padres 10, Phillies 2

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jankowski cf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .263 Asuaje 2b 4 2 2 1 0 2 .237 Myers lf 5 1 1 2 0 3 .284 Hosmer 1b 5 2 2 1 0 3 .247 Renfroe rf 5 1 3 1 0 1 .249 Galvis ss 5 1 3 2 0 1 .239 Villanueva 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .229 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Pirela ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .259 Brewer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hedges c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Ross p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .118 a-Reyes ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .230 Strahm p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Spangenberg 3b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .237 Totals 41 10 15 9 1 13

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .272 Hoskins lf 5 2 2 1 0 0 .252 Herrera cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .280 Santana 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .208 d-Walding ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Williams rf 2 0 0 1 1 0 .244 Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .266 Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Altherr ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .171 Leiter Jr. p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Kingery ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .237 Pivetta p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .143 Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Plouffe 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Knapp c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .242 Totals 34 2 6 2 4 11

San Diego 301 003 003—10 15 1 Philadelphia 100 010 000— 2 6 1

a-walked for Ross in the 6th. b-struck out for Davis in the 7th. c-flied out for Stammen in the 9th. d-struck out for Santana in the 9th.

E_Villanueva (12), Hernandez (8). LOB_San Diego 6, Philadelphia 11. 2B_Jankowski (7), Asuaje 2 (8), Renfroe (15), Hoskins (22). HR_Myers (9), off Leiter Jr.; Hoskins (15), off Ross. RBIs_Jankowski 2 (11), Asuaje (19), Myers 2 (23), Hosmer (42), Renfroe (26), Galvis 2 (37), Hoskins (58), Williams (35). SF_Asuaje.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Villanueva, Pirela); Philadelphia 5 (Hoskins, Franco, Kingery 3). RISP_San Diego 4 for 11; Philadelphia 0 for 10.

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ross, W, 6-8 5 5 2 2 3 5 84 4.29 Strahm 2 1 0 0 1 2 43 2.21 Stammen 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 2.85 Brewer 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.00 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pivetta, L, 6-8 5 1-3 8 6 4 0 9 94 4.69 Ramos 1-3 0 1 0 1 0 13 1.91 Davis 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 19 3.14 Leiter Jr. 2 6 3 3 0 1 44 5.74

Inherited runners-scored_Ramos 2-2. HBP_Ross (Herrera), Strahm (Williams).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, James Hoye; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:10. A_29,392 (43,647).

