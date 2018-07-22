Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Padres 10, Phillies 2

July 22, 2018 3:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jankowski cf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .263
Asuaje 2b 4 2 2 1 0 2 .237
Myers lf 5 1 1 2 0 3 .284
Hosmer 1b 5 2 2 1 0 3 .247
Renfroe rf 5 1 3 1 0 1 .249
Galvis ss 5 1 3 2 0 1 .239
Villanueva 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .229
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Pirela ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .259
Brewer p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hedges c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Ross p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .118
a-Reyes ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .230
Strahm p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Spangenberg 3b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .237
Totals 41 10 15 9 1 13
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez 2b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .272
Hoskins lf 5 2 2 1 0 0 .252
Herrera cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .280
Santana 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .208
d-Walding ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Williams rf 2 0 0 1 1 0 .244
Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .266
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Altherr ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .171
Leiter Jr. p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Kingery ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .237
Pivetta p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .143
Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Plouffe 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Knapp c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .242
Totals 34 2 6 2 4 11
San Diego 301 003 003—10 15 1
Philadelphia 100 010 000— 2 6 1

a-walked for Ross in the 6th. b-struck out for Davis in the 7th. c-flied out for Stammen in the 9th. d-struck out for Santana in the 9th.

E_Villanueva (12), Hernandez (8). LOB_San Diego 6, Philadelphia 11. 2B_Jankowski (7), Asuaje 2 (8), Renfroe (15), Hoskins (22). HR_Myers (9), off Leiter Jr.; Hoskins (15), off Ross. RBIs_Jankowski 2 (11), Asuaje (19), Myers 2 (23), Hosmer (42), Renfroe (26), Galvis 2 (37), Hoskins (58), Williams (35). SF_Asuaje.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Villanueva, Pirela); Philadelphia 5 (Hoskins, Franco, Kingery 3). RISP_San Diego 4 for 11; Philadelphia 0 for 10.

Advertisement
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ross, W, 6-8 5 5 2 2 3 5 84 4.29
Strahm 2 1 0 0 1 2 43 2.21
Stammen 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 2.85
Brewer 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.00
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pivetta, L, 6-8 5 1-3 8 6 4 0 9 94 4.69
Ramos 1-3 0 1 0 1 0 13 1.91
Davis 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 19 3.14
Leiter Jr. 2 6 3 3 0 1 44 5.74

Inherited runners-scored_Ramos 2-2. HBP_Ross (Herrera), Strahm (Williams).

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, James Hoye; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:10. A_29,392 (43,647).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington