Padres 3, Mets 2

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jankowski rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .254 Asuaje 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .229 Myers lf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .290 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .245 Villanueva 3b 3 1 0 0 0 0 .227 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Maton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Pirela ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .260 Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Galvis ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .238 Margot cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .245 Hedges c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .222 Lucchesi p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .053 Spangenberg 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .230 Totals 32 3 5 2 2 11

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rosario ss 5 1 1 0 0 2 .248 Cabrera 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .276 Flores 1b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .267 Bautista rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .216 Conforto lf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .226 Mesoraco c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .225 Nimmo cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .251 Reyes 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .179 deGrom p 3 0 0 0 0 0 .071 Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Kelly ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .091 Totals 35 2 7 2 1 12

San Diego 000 021 000—3 5 1 New York 001 001 000—2 7 2

a-grounded out for Maton in the 9th. b-popped out for Gsellman in the 9th.

E_Hosmer (3), Rosario (9), Bautista (4). LOB_San Diego 4, New York 9. 2B_Myers 2 (10). 3B_Margot (4). RBIs_Galvis (38), Margot (25), Flores (31), Reyes (8). SB_Villanueva (3), Hedges (1), Rosario (8). CS_Hosmer (4).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Asuaje 2, Hosmer); New York 4 (Bautista, Reyes, deGrom 2). RISP_San Diego 1 for 5; New York 2 for 6.

Advertisement

GIDP_Villanueva.

DP_New York 1 (Rosario, Flores).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lucchesi, W, 5-5 5 1-3 6 2 2 0 6 89 3.34 Stammen, H, 15 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 35 2.76 Maton, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.84 Yates, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 1.40 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA deGrom, L, 5-5 8 5 3 2 2 10 113 1.71 Gsellman 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.08

Inherited runners-scored_Stammen 2-1. HBP_Lucchesi (Conforto), Stammen (Nimmo).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:57. A_21,731 (41,922).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.