Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Padres 3, Mets 2

July 23, 2018 10:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jankowski rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .254
Asuaje 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .229
Myers lf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .290
Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .245
Villanueva 3b 3 1 0 0 0 0 .227
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Maton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Pirela ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .260
Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Galvis ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .238
Margot cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .245
Hedges c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .222
Lucchesi p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .053
Spangenberg 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .230
Totals 32 3 5 2 2 11
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rosario ss 5 1 1 0 0 2 .248
Cabrera 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .276
Flores 1b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .267
Bautista rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .216
Conforto lf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .226
Mesoraco c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .225
Nimmo cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .251
Reyes 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .179
deGrom p 3 0 0 0 0 0 .071
Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Kelly ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .091
Totals 35 2 7 2 1 12
San Diego 000 021 000—3 5 1
New York 001 001 000—2 7 2

a-grounded out for Maton in the 9th. b-popped out for Gsellman in the 9th.

E_Hosmer (3), Rosario (9), Bautista (4). LOB_San Diego 4, New York 9. 2B_Myers 2 (10). 3B_Margot (4). RBIs_Galvis (38), Margot (25), Flores (31), Reyes (8). SB_Villanueva (3), Hedges (1), Rosario (8). CS_Hosmer (4).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Asuaje 2, Hosmer); New York 4 (Bautista, Reyes, deGrom 2). RISP_San Diego 1 for 5; New York 2 for 6.

Advertisement

GIDP_Villanueva.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

DP_New York 1 (Rosario, Flores).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lucchesi, W, 5-5 5 1-3 6 2 2 0 6 89 3.34
Stammen, H, 15 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 35 2.76
Maton, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.84
Yates, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 1.40
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
deGrom, L, 5-5 8 5 3 2 2 10 113 1.71
Gsellman 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.08

Inherited runners-scored_Stammen 2-1. HBP_Lucchesi (Conforto), Stammen (Nimmo).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:57. A_21,731 (41,922).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington