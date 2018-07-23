Padres 3, Mets 2

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jankowski rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Asuaje 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Myers lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Villanueva 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Maton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Pirela ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Galvis ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.245
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Lucchesi p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.053
|Spangenberg 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|2
|2
|11
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Cabrera 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Flores 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.267
|Bautista rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Conforto lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Mesoraco c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.225
|Nimmo cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Reyes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.179
|deGrom p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.071
|Gsellman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Kelly ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Totals
|35
|2
|7
|2
|1
|12
|San Diego
|000
|021
|000—3
|5
|1
|New York
|001
|001
|000—2
|7
|2
a-grounded out for Maton in the 9th. b-popped out for Gsellman in the 9th.
E_Hosmer (3), Rosario (9), Bautista (4). LOB_San Diego 4, New York 9. 2B_Myers 2 (10). 3B_Margot (4). RBIs_Galvis (38), Margot (25), Flores (31), Reyes (8). SB_Villanueva (3), Hedges (1), Rosario (8). CS_Hosmer (4).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Asuaje 2, Hosmer); New York 4 (Bautista, Reyes, deGrom 2). RISP_San Diego 1 for 5; New York 2 for 6.
GIDP_Villanueva.
DP_New York 1 (Rosario, Flores).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lucchesi, W, 5-5
|5
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|0
|6
|89
|3.34
|Stammen, H, 15
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|35
|2.76
|Maton, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.84
|Yates, S, 3-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|1.40
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom, L, 5-5
|8
|5
|3
|2
|2
|10
|113
|1.71
|Gsellman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.08
Inherited runners-scored_Stammen 2-1. HBP_Lucchesi (Conforto), Stammen (Nimmo).
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_2:57. A_21,731 (41,922).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.