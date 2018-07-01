Padres 4, Pirates 3

Pittsburgh San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi S.Marte cf 5 0 0 0 Jnkwski cf 3 0 0 0 J.Bell 1b 3 0 1 0 Myers lf 4 1 2 3 Hrrison 2b 4 1 0 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 Freese 3b 4 0 2 0 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 E.Diaz c 4 1 1 1 Vllneva 3b 3 1 1 0 Meadows lf 3 1 1 1 Pirela 2b 3 0 2 0 Polanco rf 2 0 2 1 Galvis ss 3 0 0 1 Mercer ss 4 0 0 0 Hedges c 2 1 0 0 Tr.Wllm p 2 0 0 0 Lcchesi p 1 0 0 0 Rich.Rd p 0 0 0 0 Szczur ph 0 1 0 0 Moran ph 1 0 0 0 Strahm p 0 0 0 0 Glasnow p 0 0 0 0 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 Osuna ph 1 0 0 0 Spngnbr ph 1 0 0 0 Yates p 0 0 0 0 Hand p 0 0 0 0 Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 28 4 5 4

Pittsburgh 000 001 002—3 San Diego 011 020 00x—4

DP_San Diego 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 7, San Diego 3. 2B_Freese (5), E.Diaz (5), Meadows (7), Polanco (20), Myers (5), Villanueva (10), Pirela (18). 3B_Polanco (2). HR_Myers (2). S_Jankowski (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Pittsburgh Williams L,6-6 4 2-3 4 4 4 2 4 Rodriguez 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Glasnow 2 0 0 0 0 3 San Diego Lucchesi W,4-3 5 1 0 0 4 5 Strahm 1 2 1 1 0 1 Stammen H,14 1 1 0 0 0 2 Yates H,16 1 0 0 0 0 1 Hand S,23-27 1 3 2 2 0 1

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:48. A_32,418 (42,445).

