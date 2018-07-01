Padres 4, Pirates 3

|Pittsburgh
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|S.Marte cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Jnkwski cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Bell 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Myers lf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Hrrison 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Freese 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|E.Diaz c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Vllneva 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Meadows lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Pirela 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Polanco rf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Galvis ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Mercer ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Tr.Wllm p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lcchesi p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rich.Rd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Szczur ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Moran ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Strahm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Glasnow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Osuna ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Spngnbr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|28
|4
|5
|4
|Pittsburgh
|000
|001
|002—3
|San Diego
|011
|020
|00x—4
DP_San Diego 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 7, San Diego 3. 2B_Freese (5), E.Diaz (5), Meadows (7), Polanco (20), Myers (5), Villanueva (10), Pirela (18). 3B_Polanco (2). HR_Myers (2). S_Jankowski (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Pittsburgh
|Williams L,6-6
|4
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|4
|Rodriguez
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Glasnow
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|San Diego
|Lucchesi W,4-3
|5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|5
|Strahm
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Stammen H,14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Yates H,16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hand S,23-27
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_2:48. A_32,418 (42,445).
