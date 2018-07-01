Listen Live Sports

Padres 4, Pirates 3

July 1, 2018 1:14 am
 
< a min read
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Marte cf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .264
Bell 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .251
Harrison 2b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .267
Freese 3b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .258
Diaz c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .287
Meadows lf 3 1 1 1 1 2 .314
Polanco rf 2 0 2 1 2 0 .237
Mercer ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252
Williams p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .074
Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Moran ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Glasnow p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Osuna ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Totals 33 3 7 3 4 10
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jankowski cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .281
Myers lf 4 1 2 3 0 0 .278
Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .252
Villanueva 3b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .231
Pirela 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .263
Galvis ss 3 0 0 1 0 1 .238
Hedges c 2 1 0 0 1 2 .176
Lucchesi p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Szczur ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .187
Strahm p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Spangenberg ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .230
Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hand p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 28 4 5 4 2 9
Pittsburgh 000 001 002—3 7 0
San Diego 011 020 00x—4 5 0

a-walked for Lucchesi in the 5th. b-flied out for Rodriguez in the 7th. c-struck out for Stammen in the 7th. d-flied out for Glasnow in the 9th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 7, San Diego 3. 2B_Freese (5), Diaz (5), Meadows (7), Polanco (20), Myers (5), Villanueva (10), Pirela (18). 3B_Polanco (2). HR_Myers (2), off Williams. RBIs_Diaz (19), Meadows (13), Polanco (41), Myers 3 (7), Galvis (29). S_Jankowski.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Marte 3, Meadows, Mercer); San Diego 2 (Hosmer, Galvis). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 13; San Diego 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Mercer, Williams, Diaz. GIDP_Diaz.

DP_San Diego 1 (Lucchesi, Galvis, Hosmer).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Williams, L, 6-6 4 2-3 4 4 4 2 4 75 4.22
Rodriguez 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 19 2.03
Glasnow 2 0 0 0 0 3 21 4.40
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lucchesi, W, 4-3 5 1 0 0 4 5 85 3.26
Strahm 1 2 1 1 0 1 18 2.45
Stammen, H, 14 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 2.58
Yates, H, 16 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.79
Hand, S, 23-27 1 3 2 2 0 1 24 3.12

Inherited runners-scored_Rodriguez 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:48. A_32,418 (42,445).

