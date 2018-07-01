Padres 4, Pirates 3

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marte cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.264
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|Harrison 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Freese 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Diaz c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.287
|Meadows lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.314
|Polanco rf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.237
|Mercer ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Williams p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.074
|Rodriguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Moran ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Glasnow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Osuna ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|4
|10
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jankowski cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Myers lf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.278
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Villanueva 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Pirela 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Galvis ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|Hedges c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.176
|Lucchesi p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Szczur ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.187
|Strahm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Spangenberg ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|28
|4
|5
|4
|2
|9
|Pittsburgh
|000
|001
|002—3
|7
|0
|San Diego
|011
|020
|00x—4
|5
|0
a-walked for Lucchesi in the 5th. b-flied out for Rodriguez in the 7th. c-struck out for Stammen in the 7th. d-flied out for Glasnow in the 9th.
LOB_Pittsburgh 7, San Diego 3. 2B_Freese (5), Diaz (5), Meadows (7), Polanco (20), Myers (5), Villanueva (10), Pirela (18). 3B_Polanco (2). HR_Myers (2), off Williams. RBIs_Diaz (19), Meadows (13), Polanco (41), Myers 3 (7), Galvis (29). S_Jankowski.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Marte 3, Meadows, Mercer); San Diego 2 (Hosmer, Galvis). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 13; San Diego 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Mercer, Williams, Diaz. GIDP_Diaz.
DP_San Diego 1 (Lucchesi, Galvis, Hosmer).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williams, L, 6-6
|4
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|4
|75
|4.22
|Rodriguez
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|2.03
|Glasnow
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|4.40
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lucchesi, W, 4-3
|5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|5
|85
|3.26
|Strahm
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|2.45
|Stammen, H, 14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|2.58
|Yates, H, 16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.79
|Hand, S, 23-27
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|24
|3.12
Inherited runners-scored_Rodriguez 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_2:48. A_32,418 (42,445).
