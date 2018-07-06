Padres 6, Diamondbacks 3

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jankowski cf-rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.277
|Asuaje 2b
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.224
|Myers lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.279
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.264
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Margot cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Spangenberg 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|Hedges c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.194
|Lauer p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Strahm p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Makita p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Villanueva ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|33
|6
|8
|5
|3
|10
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jay lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Ahmed ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.270
|Pollock cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Souza Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.152
|Marte 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.243
|Lamb 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Miller p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Salas p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Owings ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Bracho p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Descalso ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Totals
|36
|3
|11
|3
|2
|8
|San Diego
|100
|013
|100—6
|8
|0
|Arizona
|010
|000
|020—3
|11
|1
a-flied out for Salas in the 7th. b-grounded out for Makita in the 9th. c-singled for McFarland in the 9th.
E_Ahmed (5). LOB_San Diego 3, Arizona 9. 2B_Spangenberg (5), Pollock (11), Marte (15). 3B_Asuaje (1), Myers (1). HR_Hedges (3), off Miller; Marte (7), off Strahm. RBIs_Asuaje (14), Myers 2 (11), Galvis (30), Hedges (12), Marte 2 (33), Lamb (28). SB_Jankowski (14). CS_Galvis (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Goldschmidt 2, Souza Jr., Murphy). RISP_San Diego 3 for 7; Arizona 1 for 11.
GIDP_Hedges, Villanueva, Jay.
DP_San Diego 1 (Asuaje, Galvis, Hosmer); Arizona 2 (Ahmed, Marte, Goldschmidt), (Marte, Goldschmidt).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lauer, W, 4-5
|5
|7
|1
|1
|2
|2
|95
|4.84
|Strahm, H, 1
|2
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|41
|2.86
|Makita, H, 2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5.84
|Hand, S, 24-28
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|3.05
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miller, L, 0-3
|5
|1-3
|5
|5
|3
|2
|7
|94
|9.00
|Chafin
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|1.72
|Salas
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|24
|4.50
|Bracho
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.72
|McFarland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.99
Lauer pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Strahm 2-0, Chafin 1-1. HBP_Lauer (Jay).
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:15. A_17,982 (48,519).
