Padres 6, Diamondbacks 3

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jankowski cf-rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .277 Asuaje 2b 2 2 2 1 2 0 .224 Myers lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .279 Hosmer 1b 4 1 0 0 0 3 .264 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .245 Margot cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Spangenberg 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .239 Galvis ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .236 Hedges c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .194 Lauer p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .111 Strahm p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Makita p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Villanueva ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .230 Hand p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 33 6 8 5 3 10

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jay lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .290 Ahmed ss 5 0 2 0 0 1 .226 Goldschmidt 1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .270 Pollock cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .288 Souza Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .152 Marte 2b 4 2 2 2 0 0 .243 Lamb 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .250 Murphy c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .248 Miller p 1 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Salas p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Owings ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .194 Bracho p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Descalso ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .254 Totals 36 3 11 3 2 8

San Diego 100 013 100—6 8 0 Arizona 010 000 020—3 11 1

a-flied out for Salas in the 7th. b-grounded out for Makita in the 9th. c-singled for McFarland in the 9th.

E_Ahmed (5). LOB_San Diego 3, Arizona 9. 2B_Spangenberg (5), Pollock (11), Marte (15). 3B_Asuaje (1), Myers (1). HR_Hedges (3), off Miller; Marte (7), off Strahm. RBIs_Asuaje (14), Myers 2 (11), Galvis (30), Hedges (12), Marte 2 (33), Lamb (28). SB_Jankowski (14). CS_Galvis (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Goldschmidt 2, Souza Jr., Murphy). RISP_San Diego 3 for 7; Arizona 1 for 11.

GIDP_Hedges, Villanueva, Jay.

DP_San Diego 1 (Asuaje, Galvis, Hosmer); Arizona 2 (Ahmed, Marte, Goldschmidt), (Marte, Goldschmidt).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lauer, W, 4-5 5 7 1 1 2 2 95 4.84 Strahm, H, 1 2 2-3 3 2 2 0 3 41 2.86 Makita, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 5.84 Hand, S, 24-28 1 1 0 0 0 3 14 3.05 Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miller, L, 0-3 5 1-3 5 5 3 2 7 94 9.00 Chafin 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 7 1.72 Salas 1 1 1 1 1 1 24 4.50 Bracho 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 1.72 McFarland 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 1.99

Lauer pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Strahm 2-0, Chafin 1-1. HBP_Lauer (Jay).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:15. A_17,982 (48,519).

