Padres-Phillies rained out, game to be part of DH on Sunday

July 21, 2018 4:51 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The game between the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies has been postponed because of the threat of all-day rain, forcing the teams to play a day-night doubleheader Sunday.

It’s the 40th postponement of the season, one more than 2017.

Sunday’s regularly scheduled game will move up from 1:35 p.m. to 12:05 p.m. The second game is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

All fans holding tickets for Saturday’s postponed game may attend the second game Sunday using their original tickets.

Nick Pivetta (6-7) will start for the NL East-leading Phillies and Luis Perdomo (1-4) will go for the Padres in the first game. Vince Velasquez (5-8) is set to start the second game for Philadelphia. San Diego hasn’t announced its starter.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

