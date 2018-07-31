Listen Live Sports

Pakistan: Russian climber rescued, another dies on glacier

July 31, 2018 2:57 am
 
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says it rescued a Russian climber stranded on a treacherous peak in the north after his fellow mountaineer fell to his death last week.

An army statement says a helicopter plucked climber Alexander Gukov from Latok, at a height of 6,294 meters — about 20,650 feet — in a “daring rescue” in extreme weather on Monday, after six failed attempts.

Karrar Haidri, the secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, says Gukov’s partner in the expedition, Sergey Glazunov, fell to his death on July 26 after the two were caught in bad weather on the peak in Biafo glacier, a part of the Karakoram mountain range.

The army says Gukov was taken to a military hospital in the town of Skardu and was reportedly in stable condition.

