Patriots sport new-look defense after Super Bowl loss

July 26, 2018 2:58 pm
 
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots are sporting a new look on defense and an attitude of leaving behind their lack of defense in the Super Bowl.

Former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is now head coach in Detroit. Longtime assistant Brian Flores is running the defense in New England without the formal title of coordinator.

Several players have shuffled on and off the roster. Starting cornerback Malcolm Butler signed with Tennessee in free agency after being mysteriously benched for most of the Super Bowl, but key additions include lineman Danny Shelton, pass rusher Adrian Clayborn and cornerback Jason McCourty joining his twin brother Devin in the backfield.

Linebacker Dont’a Hightower says the players are moving past the Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, a game in which the Patriots defense allowed 613 yards.

Safety Duron Harmon says all his teammates can do now is focus on their assignments and string good days together.

For more AP NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

