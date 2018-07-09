Listen Live Sports

Pelicans formally add Payton, Randle, re-sign Clark

July 9, 2018 6:02 pm
 
The New Orleans Pelicans have signed free-agent guard Elfrid Payton and re-signed guard Ian Clark.

New Orleans announced the roster moves Monday along with the formal signing of former Lakers forward Julius Randle, who agreed last week to a two-year contract worth about $18 million. Payton and Clark each have signed for one year.

The 6-foot-4 Payton is a New Orleans native who played in college for Louisiana-Lafayette. He spent most of his four NBA seasons with Orlando before being traded to Phoenix last February and has averaged 11.2 points and 6.4 assists during his career. Payton now joins a back-court that also includes Jrue Holiday and E’Twaun Moore.

Clark averaged 7.4 points in 20 minutes per game last season.

The 6-9 Randle, who averaged 16 points and eight rebounds with Los Angeles last season, joins a front-court featuring five-time All-Star and fellow former Kentucky player Anthony Davis.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

