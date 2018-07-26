Penguins sign backup G Jarry to 2-year deal

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed goaltender Tristan Jarry to a two-year contract.

The deal Thursday is a two-way contract for this season and a one-way contract for 2019-2020. The average annual value at the NHL level is $675,000.

The 23-year-old Jarry is the last of Pittsburgh’s restricted free agents to sign with the team. He went 14-6-2 with a 2.77 goals against average last season while backing up Matt Murray. Jarry’s 14 wins led all NHL rookie goaltenders and his two shutouts were a team high. Jarry is expected to compete with Casey DeSmith once again as the primary backup behind Murray.

___

Advertisement

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.