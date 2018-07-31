Listen Live Sports

Peru soccer chairman under pressure to resign after scandal

July 31, 2018 5:34 pm
 
< a min read
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — The chairman of Peru’s football federation is under pressure to resign after being linked to allegations of illicit favors to a judge.

Edwin Oviedo said in a statement he “never offered trips, tickets, lodging or any other improper benefit to judges or investigators.”

Oviedo said he would only resign if a judge ruled he had committed a crime. Five members of the federation’s consulting committee left after the allegations were made.

The scandal is occurring as the federation negotiates to keep Argentinian Ricardo Gareca on as coach.

In June, Gareca took Peru to its first World Cup finals since 1982.

Recordings made by Peruvian authorities suggest judge Cesar Hinostroza traveled to the World Cup in Russia with Oviedo’s help.

Hinostroza said he attended the tournament by his own means.

