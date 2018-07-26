Listen Live Sports

Peruvian forward Ruidiaz gets 1st MLS goal, Sounders win

July 26, 2018 1:07 am
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Raul Ruidiaz scored his first MLS goal in his first league start to help the Seattle Sounders beat the last-place San Jose Earthquakes 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Seattle (6-9-5) is unbeaten in its last five games. San Jose (2-12-6) has gone 11 games without a win, including three straight losses.

Ruidiaz chested down a pass from Cristian Roldan near the penalty area on a breakaway and one-touched a shot inside the far post in the 62nd minute.

Ruidiaz, who signed as a designated player on June 29 after playing for Peru in the World Cup, also had two good scoring chances in the opening 20 minutes. Stefan Frei made five saves and recorded his third clean sheet in his last four games.

San Jose forward Chris Wondolowski was just wide on a redirection of Quincy Amarikwa’s cross in the 80th minute.

