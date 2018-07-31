PGA Championship, field

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The 156-man field for the PGA Championship, to be played Aug. 9-12 at Bellerive Country Club. Listed in first category for which they are eligible. Two spots are being reserved if the winners of the Bridgestone Invitational and Barracuda Championship are not already exempt:

PGA CHAMPIONS: Justin Thomas, Jimmy Walker, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, Jason Dufner, Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer, Y.E. Yang, Padraig Harrington, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Vijay Singh, Shaun Micheel, Rich Beem, Davis Love III, John Daly.

MASTERS CHAMPIONS (5 YEARS): Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Danny Willett, Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson.

U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONS (5 YEARS): Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson.

Advertisement

BRITISH OPEN CHAMPIONS (5 YEARS): Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson, Zach Johnson.

PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP WINNER (3 YEARS): Webb Simpson, Siwoo Kim.

SENIOR PGA CHAMPION: Paul Broadhurst.

TOP 15 AND TIES FROM 2017 PGA CHAMPIONSHIP: Louis Oosthuizen, Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama, Kevin Kisner, Matt Kuchar, Jordan Smith, Chris Stroud, Scott Brown, Paul Casey, James Hahn, Brian Harman, Marc Leishman, Ryan Moore.

TOP 20 FROM THE 2018 PGA PROFESSIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP: Danny Balin, Rich Berberian Jr., Michael Block, Matt Borchert, Craig Bowden, Matt Dobyns, Jaysen Hansen, Craig Hocknull, Marty Jertson, Zach Johnson, Ben Kern, Johan Kok, Sean McCarty, David Muttitt, Jason Schmuhl, Brian Smock, Bob Sowards, Omar Uresti, Ryan Vermeer.

TOP 70 PLAYERS IN PGA POINTS (Official PGA Tour earnings from the 2017 RBC Canadian Open through the 2018 Canadian Open): Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay, Pat Perez, Kevin Na, Patton Kizzire, Tommy Fleetwood, Chez Reavie, Kyle Stanley, Luke List, Chesson Hadley, Ian Poulter, Gary Woodland, Alex Noren, Aaron Wise, Cameron Smith, Andrew Landry, Ryan Armour, Byeong Hun An, Brendan Steele, Beau Hossler, Emiliano Grillo, Kevin Chappell, Austin Cook, Billy Horschel, Charley Hoffman, Russell Henley, Adam Hadwin, Charles Howell III, Whee Kim, Charl Schwartzel, Brian Gay, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Scott Piercy, J.J. Spaun, Ted Potter Jr., Ollie Schniederjans, Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger, J.B. Holmes.

PLAYING MEMBERS OF THE 2017 RYDER CUP TEAM (provided they were among the top 100 in the world ranking before the British Open): Matt Fitzpatrick, Thomas Pieters, Andy Sullivan, Lee Westwood, Chris Wood, Brandt Snedeker.

WINNERS OF PGA TOUR EVENTS SINCE THE 2017 PGA CHAMPIONSHIP: Brice Garnett, Satoshi Kodaira, Michael Kim, Troy Merritt.

SPECIAL INVITATIONS: Thomas Bjorn, Jim Furyk, Tyrrell Hatton, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Branden Grace, Li Haotong, Ross Fisher, Russell Knox,Thorbjorn Olesen, Eddie Pepperell, Peter Uihlein, Julian Suri, Dylan Frittelli, Alexander Levy, Alexander Bjork, Matt Wallace, Jorge Campillo, Yusaku Miyazato, Adam Scott, Paul Dunne, Ryan Fox, Adrian Otaegui, Shubhankar Sharma, Shane Lowry, Yuta Ikeda, Stewart Cink, Justin Harding, Seungsu Han, Mikko Korhonen, Sungjae Im, Jamie Lovemark, Shugo Imahira, Brandon Stone, Anirban Lahiri, Ryuko Tokimatsu, Nick Watney, Bill Haas, Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Joaquin Niemann.

ALTERNATES: Jason Kokrak, Chris Kirk, Andrew Putnam, Kevin Streelman, Kelly Kraft, Richy Werenski, Joel Dahmen, Harold Varner III, Keith Mitchell, Rory Sabbatini.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.