PGA Tour Champions Statistics

Through July 15 Charles Schwab Cup Money List

1, Jerry Kelly, (14), $1,515,402. 2, David Toms, (14), $1,399,339. 3, Miguel Angel Jimenez, (13), $1,170,683. 4, Bernhard Langer, (14), $1,118,439. 5, Scott McCarron, (15), $1,104,390. 6, Paul Broadhurst, (14), $1,087,308. 7, Vijay Singh, (11), $1,050,093. 8, Steve Stricker, (6), $926,235. 9, Tim Petrovic, (12), $916,421. 10, Joe Durant, (14), $800,722.

Scoring Average (Actual)

1, Jerry Kelly, 68.76. 2, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 69.23. 3, David Toms, 69.26. 4, Bernhard Langer, 69.51. 5, Scott McCarron, 69.53. 6, Kevin Sutherland, 69.57. 7, Vijay Singh, 69.59. 8, Tim Petrovic, 69.72. 9, Joe Durant, 69.74. 10, Brandt Jobe, 69.76.

Driving Distance

1, Kenny Perry, 300.8. 2, Brandt Jobe, 297.1. 3, Scott Parel, 294.8. 4, Wes Short, Jr., 294.0. 5, Scott McCarron, 293.6. 6, Ken Tanigawa, 293.2. 7, Kevin Sutherland, 291.5. 8, Vijay Singh, 290.7. 9, Doug Garwood, 289.4. 10, Woody Austin, 288.8.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Fred Funk, 82.91%. 2, Bart Bryant, 80.43%. 3 (tie), Tom Lehman and Jerry Kelly, 78.47%. 5, Scott Dunlap, 77.73%. 6, Gene Sauers, 77.62%. 7, Bernhard Langer, 77.43%. 8, Olin Browne, 76.99%. 9, Paul Goydos, 76.95%. 10, Kirk Triplett, 76.79%.

Advertisement

Greens in Regulation Percentage

1, Kevin Sutherland, 78.22%. 2, Vijay Singh, 77.78%. 3, Kenny Perry, 77.50%. 4, Tom Lehman, 77.16%. 5, Gene Sauers, 76.11%. 6, Bernhard Langer, 75.88%. 7, Bart Bryant, 75.74%. 8, Jeff Sluman, 75.50%. 9, Jerry Kelly, 75.23%. 10, Scott Dunlap, 74.62%.

Total Driving

1, Bernhard Langer, 25. 2, Scott McCarron, 28. 3, Jerry Kelly, 31. 4, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 37. 5, Doug Garwood, 38. 6 (tie), Tom Lehman and Kenny Perry, 39. 8, Joe Durant, 42. 9, Scott Dunlap, 43. 10, 2 tied with 44.

Putting Average

1, Todd Hamilton, 1.714. 2, Jerry Kelly, 1.725. 3, Joe Durant, 1.729. 4, Glen Day, 1.735. 5, Tim Petrovic, 1.736. 6 (tie), David Toms, Brandt Jobe and Miguel Angel Jimenez, 1.739. 9, Wes Short, Jr., 1.740. 10, Paul Goydos, 1.743.

Birdie Average

1, Brandt Jobe, 4.13. 2 (tie), Bernhard Langer and Jerry Kelly, 4.10. 4, Scott McCarron, 4.04. 5, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 4.03. 6, Scott Parel, 4.02. 7, Wes Short, Jr., 3.98. 8, Bart Bryant, 3.94. 9, Tim Petrovic, 3.92. 10, Mark Calcavecchia, 3.89.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, Bob Tway, 94.5. 2, Vijay Singh, 108.0. 3 (tie), Lee Janzen and Wes Short, Jr., 114.0. 5, Kenny Perry, 120.0. 6 (tie), Tommy Armour III and Fran Quinn, 122.4. 8 (tie), Bernhard Langer, Scott McCarron and Carlos Franco, 123.0.

Sand Save Percentage

1, David Toms, 66.67%. 2, Fred Funk, 63.64%. 3, Lee Janzen, 62.79%. 4, Paul Broadhurst, 61.40%. 5, Tim Petrovic, 58.97%. 6, Tom Pernice Jr., 58.93%. 7, Jesper Parnevik, 57.69%. 8, Mike Goodes, 57.14%. 9 (tie), Marco Dawson and Kent Jones, 55.56%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Jerry Kelly, 93. 2, Scott McCarron, 95. 3, Bernhard Langer, 103. 4, Joe Durant, 110. 5, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 119. 6, Brandt Jobe, 137. 7, David Toms, 150. 8, Wes Short, Jr., 162. 9, Kevin Sutherland, 177. 10, Tim Petrovic, 181.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.