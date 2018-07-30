PGA Tour Champions Statistics

Through July 29 Charles Schwab Cup Money List

1, Jerry Kelly, (15), $1,542,509. 2, Miguel Angel Jiménez, (14), $1,485,013. 3, David Toms, (15), $1,412,767. 4, Bernhard Langer, (15), $1,328,029. 5, Scott McCarron, (16), $1,201,770. 6, Paul Broadhurst, (15), $1,100,736. 7, Vijay Singh, (12), $1,077,200. 8, Tim Petrovic, (13), $933,313. 9, Steve Stricker, (6), $926,235. 10, Joe Durant, (15), $811,198.

Scoring Average (Actual)

1, Jerry Kelly, 68.98. 2, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 69.20. 3, Bernhard Langer, 69.49. 4, Scott McCarron, 69.53. 5, David Toms, 69.54. 6, Vijay Singh, 69.76. 7, Kevin Sutherland, 69.78. 8 (tie), Tim Petrovic and Brandt Jobe, 69.95. 10, Joe Durant, 70.00.

Driving Distance

1, Kenny Perry, 300.8. 2, Brandt Jobe, 297.1. 3, Scott Parel, 294.8. 4, Wes Short, Jr., 294.0. 5, John Daly, 293.8. 6, Scott McCarron, 293.6. 7, Ken Tanigawa, 293.2. 8, Kevin Sutherland, 291.5. 9, Vijay Singh, 290.7. 10, Doug Garwood, 289.4.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Fred Funk, 82.91%. 2, Bart Bryant, 80.43%. 3 (tie), Tom Lehman and Jerry Kelly, 78.47%. 5, Scott Dunlap, 77.73%. 6, Gene Sauers, 77.62%. 7, Bernhard Langer, 77.43%. 8, Olin Browne, 76.99%. 9, Paul Goydos, 76.95%. 10, Kirk Triplett, 76.79%.

Greens in Regulation Percentage

1, Kevin Sutherland, 78.22%. 2, Vijay Singh, 77.78%. 3, Kenny Perry, 77.50%. 4, Tom Lehman, 77.16%. 5, Gene Sauers, 76.11%. 6, Bernhard Langer, 75.88%. 7, Bart Bryant, 75.74%. 8, Jeff Sluman, 75.50%. 9, Jerry Kelly, 75.23%. 10, Scott Dunlap, 74.62%.

Total Driving

1, Bernhard Langer, 25. 2, Scott McCarron, 29. 3, Jerry Kelly, 30. 4, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 37. 5, Tom Lehman, 38. 6 (tie), Kenny Perry and Doug Garwood, 39. 8, Joe Durant, 41. 9, Scott Dunlap, 42. 10, Kirk Triplett, 43.

Putting Average

1, Todd Hamilton, 1.714. 2, Jerry Kelly, 1.725. 3, Joe Durant, 1.729. 4, Glen Day, 1.735. 5, Tim Petrovic, 1.736. 6 (tie), David Toms, Brandt Jobe and Miguel Angel Jiménez, 1.739. 9, Wes Short, Jr., 1.740. 10, Paul Goydos, 1.743.

Birdie Average

1, Bernhard Langer, 4.13. 2, Brandt Jobe, 4.07. 3, Scott McCarron, 4.06. 4, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 4.05. 5, Jerry Kelly, 4.04. 6, Scott Parel, 3.98. 7, John Daly, 3.96. 8, Bart Bryant, 3.94. 9, Tom Pernice Jr., 3.91. 10, Tim Petrovic, 3.86.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, Lee Janzen, 114.0. 2, Wes Short, Jr., 120.0. 3 (tie), Tommy Armour III and Vijay Singh, 122.4. 5, Carlos Franco, 123.0. 6, Fran Quinn, 129.6. 7 (tie), Bernhard Langer, Tommy Tolles and Scott McCarron, 135.0. 10, Rocco Mediate, 136.8.

Sand Save Percentage

1, David Toms, 66.67%. 2, Fred Funk, 63.64%. 3, Lee Janzen, 62.79%. 4, Paul Broadhurst, 61.40%. 5, Tim Petrovic, 58.97%. 6, Tom Pernice Jr., 58.93%. 7, Jesper Parnevik, 57.69%. 8, Mike Goodes, 57.14%. 9 (tie), Marco Dawson and Kent Jones, 55.56%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Scott McCarron, 92. 2, Jerry Kelly, 96. 3, Bernhard Langer, 99. 4 (tie), Joe Durant and Miguel Angel Jiménez, 110. 6, Brandt Jobe, 135. 7, David Toms, 153. 8, Wes Short, Jr., 171. 9 (tie), Rocco Mediate and Kevin Sutherland, 182.

