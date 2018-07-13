Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

PGA Tour-John Deere Classic Scores

July 13, 2018 9:22 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
Friday
At TPC Deere Run
Silvis, Ill.
Purse: $5.8 million
Yardage: 7,268; Par: 71
Partial Second Round
David Hearn 66-64—130
Steve Wheatcroft 62-68—130
Johnson Wagner 64-66—130
Francesco Molinari 65-66—131
Matt Jones 68-63—131
Robert Garrigus 68-64—132
Sam Ryder 66-66—132
Parker McLachlin 66-66—132
Harold Varner III 67-65—132
Whee Kim 65-68—133
John Huh 70-63—133
Denny McCarthy 65-69—134
Derek Fathauer 68-67—135
Jason Bohn 69-66—135
Dominic Bozzelli 70-65—135
Andres Romero 64-71—135
Joel Dahmen 64-71—135
Patrick Rodgers 66-69—135
Keith Mitchell 67-68—135
Nick Taylor 64-71—135
John Merrick 66-70—136
Seamus Power 68-68—136
Dylan Meyer 68-68—136
Ryan Blaum 67-69—136
Fabian Gomez 66-70—136
Chris Stroud 68-68—136
Steve Stricker 70-66—136
Chesson Hadley 69-67—136
Chad Campbell 66-70—136
Brendon de Jonge 68-68—136
Hunter Mahan 70-67—137
Mackenzie Hughes 72-65—137
Vaughn Taylor 67-70—137
Kevin Streelman 66-71—137
Stuart Appleby 67-70—137
Kelly Kraft 66-71—137
Hudson Swafford 68-69—137
Nick Watney 68-69—137
Scott Brown 65-72—137
Richy Werenski 68-69—137
Mark Wilson 71-67—138
Andrew Putnam 69-69—138
Blayne Barber 69-69—138
Chris Kirk 66-72—138
David Lingmerth 71-67—138
Austin Cook 69-69—138
George McNeill 69-69—138
D.J. Trahan 68-70—138
Kris Blanks 71-67—138
Lanto Griffin 66-72—138
Tyler Duncan 66-72—138
Joaquin Niemann 69-69—138
Corey Conners 66-72—138
Cody Gribble 72-66—138
John Senden 72-66—138
Tommy Gainey 70-68—138
Kevin Tway 69-69—138
Ricky Barnes 70-69—139
Sam Saunders 72-67—139
Bill Haas 69-70—139
Andrew Landry 71-68—139
Brian Stuard 69-70—139
Ryan Moore 70-69—139
Martin Flores 72-67—139
Arjun Atwal 69-70—139
Ben Silverman 72-67—139
Sean McCarty 68-71—139
C.T. Pan 68-71—139
J.T. Poston 69-70—139
Patton Kizzire 70-69—139
Zach Johnson 69-70—139
Brian Davis 69-71—140
Scott Stallings 69-71—140
Brian Gay 70-70—140
Cameron Percy 69-71—140
Adam Schenk 70-70—140
Rob Oppenheim 71-69—140
Kyle Thompson 71-69—140
Martin Piller 71-69—140
D.A. Points 69-71—140
Aaron Wise 73-67—140
Aaron Baddeley 70-70—140
Brandon Harkins 68-72—140
Tim Herron 68-72—140
Michael Thompson 70-71—141
Billy Hurley III 67-74—141
Chez Reavie 73-68—141
Charlie Wi 73-68—141
Shawn Stefani 72-69—141
Norman Xiong 71-70—141
Dru Love 73-68—141
Peter Malnati 71-70—141
Harris English 72-69—141
Ben Crane 70-72—142
Scott Piercy 70-72—142
Tyrone Van Aswegen 69-73—142
Jonathan Randolph 68-74—142
Vince India 70-72—142
Jonathan Byrd 72-70—142
Zac Blair 67-75—142
Charlie Beljan 69-73—142
Brice Garnett 72-71—143
Si Woo Kim 73-70—143
Robert Streb 76-68—144
Dicky Pride 73-71—144
Sean O’Hair 72-73—145
Kyle Stanley 74-71—145
Sung Kang 76-69—145
Steven Bowditch 73-72—145
Troy Matteson 71-74—145
Andrew Yun 71-74—145
Trey Mullinax 72-74—146
Robert Allenby 73-73—146
Daniel Chopra 72-74—146
Carl Pettersson 76-70—146
Davis Love III 73-74—147
Omar Uresti 72-75—147
William McGirt 71-76—147
Wesley Bryan 71-76—147
Chris Couch 75-72—147
Brian Bullington 74-74—148
Cameron Tringale 74-74—148
John Rollins 74-74—148
Brendon Todd 77-72—149
Craig Barlow 76-75—151
Daniel Summerhays 76-75—151
First Round Leaderboard
Name Par Thru
1. Michael Kim -16 17
2. David Hearn -12 F
2. Steve Wheatcroft -12 F
2. Johnson Wagner -12 F
5. Francesco Molinari -11 F
5. Matt Jones -11 F
5. Bronson Burgoon -11 15
8. Robert Garrigus -10 F
8. Sam Ryder -10 F
8. Parker McLachlin -10 F
8. Harold Varner III -10 F
12. Whee Kim -9 F
12. John Huh -9 F
12. J.J. Henry -9 17

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington