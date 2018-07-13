PGA Tour-John Deere Classic Scores

Friday At TPC Deere Run Silvis, Ill. Purse: $5.8 million Yardage: 7,268; Par: 71 Partial Second Round David Hearn 66-64—130 Steve Wheatcroft 62-68—130 Johnson Wagner 64-66—130 Francesco Molinari 65-66—131 Matt Jones 68-63—131 Robert Garrigus 68-64—132 Sam Ryder 66-66—132 Parker McLachlin 66-66—132 Harold Varner III 67-65—132 Whee Kim 65-68—133 John Huh 70-63—133 Denny McCarthy 65-69—134 Derek Fathauer 68-67—135 Jason Bohn 69-66—135 Dominic Bozzelli 70-65—135 Andres Romero 64-71—135 Joel Dahmen 64-71—135 Patrick Rodgers 66-69—135 Keith Mitchell 67-68—135 Nick Taylor 64-71—135 John Merrick 66-70—136 Seamus Power 68-68—136 Dylan Meyer 68-68—136 Ryan Blaum 67-69—136 Fabian Gomez 66-70—136 Chris Stroud 68-68—136 Steve Stricker 70-66—136 Chesson Hadley 69-67—136 Chad Campbell 66-70—136 Brendon de Jonge 68-68—136 Hunter Mahan 70-67—137 Mackenzie Hughes 72-65—137 Vaughn Taylor 67-70—137 Kevin Streelman 66-71—137 Stuart Appleby 67-70—137 Kelly Kraft 66-71—137 Hudson Swafford 68-69—137 Nick Watney 68-69—137 Scott Brown 65-72—137 Richy Werenski 68-69—137 Mark Wilson 71-67—138 Andrew Putnam 69-69—138 Blayne Barber 69-69—138 Chris Kirk 66-72—138 David Lingmerth 71-67—138 Austin Cook 69-69—138 George McNeill 69-69—138 D.J. Trahan 68-70—138 Kris Blanks 71-67—138 Lanto Griffin 66-72—138 Tyler Duncan 66-72—138 Joaquin Niemann 69-69—138 Corey Conners 66-72—138 Cody Gribble 72-66—138 John Senden 72-66—138 Tommy Gainey 70-68—138 Kevin Tway 69-69—138 Ricky Barnes 70-69—139 Sam Saunders 72-67—139 Bill Haas 69-70—139 Andrew Landry 71-68—139 Brian Stuard 69-70—139 Ryan Moore 70-69—139 Martin Flores 72-67—139 Arjun Atwal 69-70—139 Ben Silverman 72-67—139 Sean McCarty 68-71—139 C.T. Pan 68-71—139 J.T. Poston 69-70—139 Patton Kizzire 70-69—139 Zach Johnson 69-70—139 Brian Davis 69-71—140 Scott Stallings 69-71—140 Brian Gay 70-70—140 Cameron Percy 69-71—140 Adam Schenk 70-70—140 Rob Oppenheim 71-69—140 Kyle Thompson 71-69—140 Martin Piller 71-69—140 D.A. Points 69-71—140 Aaron Wise 73-67—140 Aaron Baddeley 70-70—140 Brandon Harkins 68-72—140 Tim Herron 68-72—140 Michael Thompson 70-71—141 Billy Hurley III 67-74—141 Chez Reavie 73-68—141 Charlie Wi 73-68—141 Shawn Stefani 72-69—141 Norman Xiong 71-70—141 Dru Love 73-68—141 Peter Malnati 71-70—141 Harris English 72-69—141 Ben Crane 70-72—142 Scott Piercy 70-72—142 Tyrone Van Aswegen 69-73—142 Jonathan Randolph 68-74—142 Vince India 70-72—142 Jonathan Byrd 72-70—142 Zac Blair 67-75—142 Charlie Beljan 69-73—142 Brice Garnett 72-71—143 Si Woo Kim 73-70—143 Robert Streb 76-68—144 Dicky Pride 73-71—144 Sean O’Hair 72-73—145 Kyle Stanley 74-71—145 Sung Kang 76-69—145 Steven Bowditch 73-72—145 Troy Matteson 71-74—145 Andrew Yun 71-74—145 Trey Mullinax 72-74—146 Robert Allenby 73-73—146 Daniel Chopra 72-74—146 Carl Pettersson 76-70—146 Davis Love III 73-74—147 Omar Uresti 72-75—147 William McGirt 71-76—147 Wesley Bryan 71-76—147 Chris Couch 75-72—147 Brian Bullington 74-74—148 Cameron Tringale 74-74—148 John Rollins 74-74—148 Brendon Todd 77-72—149 Craig Barlow 76-75—151 Daniel Summerhays 76-75—151

First Round Leaderboard Name Par Thru 1. Michael Kim -16 17 2. David Hearn -12 F 2. Steve Wheatcroft -12 F 2. Johnson Wagner -12 F 5. Francesco Molinari -11 F 5. Matt Jones -11 F 5. Bronson Burgoon -11 15 8. Robert Garrigus -10 F 8. Sam Ryder -10 F 8. Parker McLachlin -10 F 8. Harold Varner III -10 F 12. Whee Kim -9 F 12. John Huh -9 F 12. J.J. Henry -9 17

