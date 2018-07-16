PGA Tour Statistics

Through July 15 FedExCup Season Points

1, Dustin Johnson, 2,012.777. 2, Justin Thomas, 1,986.393. 3, Bubba Watson, 1,853.718. 4, Justin Rose, 1,743.239. 5, Jason Day, 1,603.415. 6, Bryson DeChambeau, 1,578.033. 7, Patrick Reed, 1,491.011. 8, Phil Mickelson, 1,467.638. 9, Patton Kizzire, 1,360.750. 10, Tony Finau, 1,326.932.

Scoring Average

1, Dustin Johnson, 68.602. 2, Justin Rose, 69.165. 3, Henrik Stenson, 69.296. 4, Justin Thomas, 69.358. 5, Paul Casey, 69.422. 6, Webb Simpson, 69.473. 7, Tommy Fleetwood, 69.495. 8, Brooks Koepka, 69.517. 9, Jason Day, 69.629. 10, Rickie Fowler, 69.686.

Driving Distance

1, Trey Mullinax, 319.7. 2, Tony Finau, 317.2. 3, Rory McIlroy, 317.0. 4, Tom Lovelady, 315.1. 5, Luke List, 314.6. 6, Bubba Watson, 313.6. 7, Gary Woodland, 313.1. 8, Keith Mitchell, 312.7. 9, Justin Thomas, 311.9. 10, Dustin Johnson, 310.8.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Henrik Stenson, 77.99%. 2, Ryan Armour, 73.84%. 3, Ryan Moore, 72.79%. 4, Kyle Stanley, 72.39%. 5, Brian Stuard, 71.35%. 6, Chez Reavie, 70.90%. 7, K.J. Choi, 70.81%. 8, Jim Furyk, 70.50%. 9, Russell Henley, 70.39%. 10, Emiliano Grillo, 70.27%.

Greens in Regulation Percentage

1, Henrik Stenson, 75.00%. 2, Kevin Streelman, 72.35%. 3, Adam Scott, 71.90%. 4, Jordan Spieth, 71.67%. 5, Sam Ryder, 71.44%. 6, Russell Knox, 71.35%. 7, Keegan Bradley, 71.08%. 8, Kyle Stanley, 71.02%. 9, Gary Woodland, 71.01%. 10, Andrew Putnam, 70.85%.

Total Driving

1, Keegan Bradley, 53. 2, Tommy Fleetwood, 64. 3, Bronson Burgoon, 70. 4, Gary Woodland, 87. 5, Hudson Swafford, 89. 6, Adam Scott, 100. 7 (tie), Justin Rose and Sam Ryder, 105. 9, 3 tied with 106.

SG-Putting

1, Jason Day, 1.193. 2, Phil Mickelson, 1.054. 3, Greg Chalmers, .790. 4, Sam Burns, .780. 5, Webb Simpson, .646. 6, Peter Malnati, .635. 7, Justin Rose, .626. 8, Johnson Wagner, .619. 9, Alex Noren, .607. 10, Beau Hossler, .602.

Birdie Average

1, Dustin Johnson, 4.66. 2, Jon Rahm, 4.64. 3, Justin Rose, 4.59. 4, Phil Mickelson, 4.51. 5, Jason Day, 4.31. 6, Justin Thomas, 4.29. 7, Brooks Koepka, 4.22. 8, Jordan Spieth, 4.21. 9, Bryson DeChambeau, 4.18. 10, Chesson Hadley, 4.17.

Eagles (Holes per)

1 (tie), Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas, 72.0. 3, Conrad Shindler, 82.8. 4, Rafa Cabrera Bello, 84.0. 5, Sam Burns, 90.0. 6, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, 92.6. 7, Patrick Reed, 98.2. 8, Tony Finau, 99.0. 9, Bubba Watson, 106.0. 10, 3 tied with 108.0.

Sand Save Percentage

1, Jason Day, 65.12%. 2, Ben Crane, 64.13%. 3, Louis Oosthuizen, 63.77%. 4, Phil Mickelson, 62.75%. 5, Justin Rose, 62.34%. 6, Seamus Power, 61.40%. 7 (tie), Henrik Stenson and Zac Blair, 61.11%. 9, Whee Kim, 60.61%. 10, Padraig Harrington, 60.29%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Dustin Johnson, 242. 2, Justin Thomas, 258. 3 (tie), Justin Rose and Rickie Fowler, 313. 5, Tommy Fleetwood, 315. 6, Paul Casey, 334. 7, Jon Rahm, 350. 8, Jason Day, 401. 9, Bubba Watson, 403. 10, Patrick Cantlay, 405.

