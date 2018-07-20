Phillies 11, Padres 5

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jankowski rf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .259 b-Renfroe ph-rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .239 Asuaje 2b 4 1 1 1 1 0 .230 Myers lf-cf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .287 Hosmer 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Villanueva 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .229 Margot cf 2 2 1 0 2 1 .245 Ellis lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .284 Galvis ss 4 0 3 2 0 1 .234 Hedges c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .233 Richard p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .118 a-Lopez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .176 Erlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 d-Reyes ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .230 Maton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Pirela ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .260 Stock p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Brewer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 35 5 9 4 5 10

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 4 2 2 2 1 1 .273 Hoskins lf 3 1 0 1 2 0 .250 Herrera cf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .278 Santana 1b 4 1 1 4 0 1 .209 Franco 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .269 Altherr rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .172 Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Plouffe ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .400 Arano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hunter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Knapp ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .240 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kingery ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .240 Alfaro c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .255 Arrieta p 1 1 0 0 0 0 .161 Williams rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .246 Totals 34 11 12 10 4 8

San Diego 400 100 000— 5 9 1 Philadelphia 160 000 04x—11 12 2

a-struck out for Richard in the 4th. b-walked for Jankowski in the 4th. c-singled for Davis in the 5th. d-singled for Erlin in the 6th. e-popped out for Maton in the 8th. f-singled for Neshek in the 8th.

E_Hedges (6), Alfaro (8), Arrieta (2). LOB_San Diego 8, Philadelphia 3. 2B_Asuaje (6), Galvis (17), Hernandez (13). HR_Santana (15), off Richard. RBIs_Asuaje (18), Myers (21), Galvis 2 (35), Hernandez 2 (33), Hoskins (57), Herrera 2 (54), Santana 4 (56), Kingery (28). SB_Myers (5), Margot 2 (9). CS_Kingery (3).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Myers 3, Renfroe); Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins, Franco). RISP_San Diego 4 for 12; Philadelphia 5 for 11.

Runners moved up_Villanueva, Herrera, Santana 2. LIDP_Hosmer.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Hernandez, Santana).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Richard, L, 7-9 3 4 7 7 4 3 60 4.82 Erlin 2 2 0 0 0 1 24 3.70 Maton 2 0 0 0 0 3 25 2.28 Stock 2-3 6 4 4 0 1 21 12.27 Brewer 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.00 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Arrieta 3 1-3 6 5 4 3 2 82 3.47 Davis, W, 1-0 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 3 35 3.46 Arano, H, 6 1 1 0 0 1 1 30 2.50 Hunter, H, 19 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 4.50 Neshek, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 0.00 Morgan 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.91

Inherited runners-scored_Brewer 1-0, Davis 2-0. WP_Arrieta, Stock.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:15. A_30,034 (43,647).

