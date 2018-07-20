Listen Live Sports

Phillies 11, Padres 5

July 20, 2018 10:38 pm
 
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jankowski rf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .259
b-Renfroe ph-rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .239
Asuaje 2b 4 1 1 1 1 0 .230
Myers lf-cf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .287
Hosmer 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Villanueva 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .229
Margot cf 2 2 1 0 2 1 .245
Ellis lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .284
Galvis ss 4 0 3 2 0 1 .234
Hedges c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .233
Richard p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .118
a-Lopez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .176
Erlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
d-Reyes ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .230
Maton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Pirela ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .260
Stock p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brewer p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 5 9 4 5 10
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez 2b 4 2 2 2 1 1 .273
Hoskins lf 3 1 0 1 2 0 .250
Herrera cf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .278
Santana 1b 4 1 1 4 0 1 .209
Franco 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .269
Altherr rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .172
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Plouffe ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .400
Arano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hunter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Knapp ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .240
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kingery ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .240
Alfaro c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .255
Arrieta p 1 1 0 0 0 0 .161
Williams rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .246
Totals 34 11 12 10 4 8
San Diego 400 100 000— 5 9 1
Philadelphia 160 000 04x—11 12 2

a-struck out for Richard in the 4th. b-walked for Jankowski in the 4th. c-singled for Davis in the 5th. d-singled for Erlin in the 6th. e-popped out for Maton in the 8th. f-singled for Neshek in the 8th.

E_Hedges (6), Alfaro (8), Arrieta (2). LOB_San Diego 8, Philadelphia 3. 2B_Asuaje (6), Galvis (17), Hernandez (13). HR_Santana (15), off Richard. RBIs_Asuaje (18), Myers (21), Galvis 2 (35), Hernandez 2 (33), Hoskins (57), Herrera 2 (54), Santana 4 (56), Kingery (28). SB_Myers (5), Margot 2 (9). CS_Kingery (3).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Myers 3, Renfroe); Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins, Franco). RISP_San Diego 4 for 12; Philadelphia 5 for 11.

Runners moved up_Villanueva, Herrera, Santana 2. LIDP_Hosmer.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Hernandez, Santana).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Richard, L, 7-9 3 4 7 7 4 3 60 4.82
Erlin 2 2 0 0 0 1 24 3.70
Maton 2 0 0 0 0 3 25 2.28
Stock 2-3 6 4 4 0 1 21 12.27
Brewer 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.00
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Arrieta 3 1-3 6 5 4 3 2 82 3.47
Davis, W, 1-0 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 3 35 3.46
Arano, H, 6 1 1 0 0 1 1 30 2.50
Hunter, H, 19 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 4.50
Neshek, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 0.00
Morgan 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.91

Inherited runners-scored_Brewer 1-0, Davis 2-0. WP_Arrieta, Stock.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:15. A_30,034 (43,647).

