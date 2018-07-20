Phillies 11, Padres 5

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jankowski rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|b-Renfroe ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Asuaje 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.230
|Myers lf-cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.287
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Villanueva 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Margot cf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.245
|Ellis lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.234
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Richard p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|a-Lopez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Erlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|d-Reyes ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Maton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Pirela ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Stock p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Brewer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|4
|5
|10
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.273
|Hoskins lf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.250
|Herrera cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.278
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1
|.209
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Altherr rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Plouffe ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Arano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hunter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Knapp ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kingery ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|Alfaro c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Arrieta p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|Williams rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Totals
|34
|11
|12
|10
|4
|8
|San Diego
|400
|100
|000—
|5
|9
|1
|Philadelphia
|160
|000
|04x—11
|12
|2
a-struck out for Richard in the 4th. b-walked for Jankowski in the 4th. c-singled for Davis in the 5th. d-singled for Erlin in the 6th. e-popped out for Maton in the 8th. f-singled for Neshek in the 8th.
E_Hedges (6), Alfaro (8), Arrieta (2). LOB_San Diego 8, Philadelphia 3. 2B_Asuaje (6), Galvis (17), Hernandez (13). HR_Santana (15), off Richard. RBIs_Asuaje (18), Myers (21), Galvis 2 (35), Hernandez 2 (33), Hoskins (57), Herrera 2 (54), Santana 4 (56), Kingery (28). SB_Myers (5), Margot 2 (9). CS_Kingery (3).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Myers 3, Renfroe); Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins, Franco). RISP_San Diego 4 for 12; Philadelphia 5 for 11.
Runners moved up_Villanueva, Herrera, Santana 2. LIDP_Hosmer.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Hernandez, Santana).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richard, L, 7-9
|3
|4
|7
|7
|4
|3
|60
|4.82
|Erlin
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|3.70
|Maton
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|2.28
|Stock
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|0
|1
|21
|12.27
|Brewer
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Arrieta
|3
|1-3
|6
|5
|4
|3
|2
|82
|3.47
|Davis, W, 1-0
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|35
|3.46
|Arano, H, 6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|2.50
|Hunter, H, 19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.50
|Neshek, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Morgan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.91
Inherited runners-scored_Brewer 1-0, Davis 2-0. WP_Arrieta, Stock.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:15. A_30,034 (43,647).
