Phillies 2, Marlins 0

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .270 Hoskins lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .252 Plouffe rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Herrera cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .276 Santana 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .214 Kingery ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .233 Alfaro c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .253 Franco 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .272 Altherr cf-rf 4 0 2 1 0 2 .176 Arrieta p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .167 b-Williams ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .251 Arano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Knapp ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .232 Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 34 2 8 2 2 12

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .293 Anderson rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .285 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .312 Bour 1b 1 0 1 0 2 0 .238 Prado 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Cooper lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Riddle ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .266 Maybin cf 1 0 1 0 2 0 .235 Chen p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .136 a-Dietrich ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .288 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Rojas ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Ziegler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 26 0 3 0 4 4

Philadelphia 010 000 001—2 8 0 Miami 000 000 000—0 3 0

a-doubled for Chen in the 6th. b-flied out for Arrieta in the 8th. c-struck out for Guerra in the 8th. d-singled, out at 2nd for Arano in the 9th.

LOB_Philadelphia 7, Miami 3. 2B_Altherr (8), Dietrich (18). HR_Franco (13), off Ziegler. RBIs_Franco (46), Altherr (33).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Santana, Arrieta 2); Miami 1 (Castro). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 4; Miami 0 for 1.

Advertisement

GIDP_Prado 2.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Kingery, Hernandez, Santana), (Franco, Hernandez, Santana).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Arrieta, W, 7-6 7 3 0 0 3 3 95 3.23 Arano, H, 5 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 2.38 Neshek, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 0.00 Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Chen, L, 2-7 6 5 1 1 1 8 90 5.75 Guerra 2 0 0 0 1 4 38 2.08 Ziegler 1 3 1 1 0 0 11 4.50

WP_Guerra.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_2:34. A_8,090 (36,742).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.