Phillies 2, Marlins 0

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Hoskins lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Plouffe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Herrera cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Kingery ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Altherr cf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.176
|Arrieta p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|b-Williams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Arano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Knapp ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|2
|12
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Anderson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.312
|Bour 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.238
|Prado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Cooper lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Riddle ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Maybin cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.235
|Chen p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.136
|a-Dietrich ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Rojas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Ziegler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|26
|0
|3
|0
|4
|4
|Philadelphia
|010
|000
|001—2
|8
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
a-doubled for Chen in the 6th. b-flied out for Arrieta in the 8th. c-struck out for Guerra in the 8th. d-singled, out at 2nd for Arano in the 9th.
LOB_Philadelphia 7, Miami 3. 2B_Altherr (8), Dietrich (18). HR_Franco (13), off Ziegler. RBIs_Franco (46), Altherr (33).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Santana, Arrieta 2); Miami 1 (Castro). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 4; Miami 0 for 1.
GIDP_Prado 2.
DP_Philadelphia 2 (Kingery, Hernandez, Santana), (Franco, Hernandez, Santana).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Arrieta, W, 7-6
|7
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|95
|3.23
|Arano, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|2.38
|Neshek, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.00
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chen, L, 2-7
|6
|5
|1
|1
|1
|8
|90
|5.75
|Guerra
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|38
|2.08
|Ziegler
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|4.50
WP_Guerra.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Gary Cederstrom.
T_2:34. A_8,090 (36,742).
