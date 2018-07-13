Listen Live Sports

Phillies 2, Marlins 0

July 13, 2018 9:57 pm
 
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .270
Hoskins lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .252
Plouffe rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Herrera cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .276
Santana 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .214
Kingery ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .233
Alfaro c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .253
Franco 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .272
Altherr cf-rf 4 0 2 1 0 2 .176
Arrieta p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .167
b-Williams ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .251
Arano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Knapp ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .232
Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 2 8 2 2 12
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .293
Anderson rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .285
Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .312
Bour 1b 1 0 1 0 2 0 .238
Prado 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Cooper lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Riddle ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .266
Maybin cf 1 0 1 0 2 0 .235
Chen p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .136
a-Dietrich ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .288
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Rojas ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Ziegler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 26 0 3 0 4 4
Philadelphia 010 000 001—2 8 0
Miami 000 000 000—0 3 0

a-doubled for Chen in the 6th. b-flied out for Arrieta in the 8th. c-struck out for Guerra in the 8th. d-singled, out at 2nd for Arano in the 9th.

LOB_Philadelphia 7, Miami 3. 2B_Altherr (8), Dietrich (18). HR_Franco (13), off Ziegler. RBIs_Franco (46), Altherr (33).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Santana, Arrieta 2); Miami 1 (Castro). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 4; Miami 0 for 1.

GIDP_Prado 2.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Kingery, Hernandez, Santana), (Franco, Hernandez, Santana).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Arrieta, W, 7-6 7 3 0 0 3 3 95 3.23
Arano, H, 5 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 2.38
Neshek, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 0.00
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Chen, L, 2-7 6 5 1 1 1 8 90 5.75
Guerra 2 0 0 0 1 4 38 2.08
Ziegler 1 3 1 1 0 0 11 4.50

WP_Guerra.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_2:34. A_8,090 (36,742).

