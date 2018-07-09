Listen Live Sports

...

Phillies 3, Mets 1

July 9, 2018 11:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Philadelphia New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
C.Hrnan 2b 4 0 0 0 A.Rsrio ss 3 0 0 0
Hoskins lf 4 0 0 0 Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0
N.Wllms rf 3 0 0 0 Nimmo cf 3 1 0 0
C.Sntna 1b 3 1 1 0 Flores 2b-1b 4 0 2 1
Altherr cf 3 1 0 0 Cnforto lf 2 0 0 0
Kingery ss 4 0 0 0 Do.Smth 1b 3 0 0 0
Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 Blevins p 0 0 0 0
Franco 3b 2 1 0 0 Msoraco ph 1 0 0 0
Nola p 2 0 1 3 Plwecki c 3 0 0 0
Vlentin ph 1 0 0 0 Kczmrsk rf 2 0 0 0
Hunter p 0 0 0 0 Sewald p 0 0 0 0
Arano p 0 0 0 0 Rhame p 0 0 0 0
T.Kelly 2b 1 0 0 0
Jo.Ryes 3b 3 0 0 0
Oswalt p 1 0 0 0
J.Btsta ph-rf 2 0 0 0
Totals 29 3 2 3 Totals 29 1 2 1
Philadelphia 000 030 000—3
New York 000 000 001—1

LOB_Philadelphia 3, New York 4. 2B_Nola (1), Flores (15).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Nola W,12-2 7 1 0 0 1 10
Hunter H,17 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 2
Arano S,3-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
New York
Oswalt L,0-2 6 1 3 3 3 7
Sewald 1 0 0 0 0 2
Rhame 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Blevins 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2

HBP_by Hunter (Nimmo).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:41. A_24,139 (41,922).

