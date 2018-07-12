Phillies 5, Orioles 4

|Philadelphia
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|C.Hrnan 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|T.Bckhm 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Hoskins dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|O.Hrrra cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|M.Mchdo ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|C.Sntna 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|A.Jones cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wllms lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|C.Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Franco 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Trumbo rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Kingery ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Sisco c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Altherr rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Mancini 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Alfaro c
|4
|2
|3
|3
|J.Ptrsn lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|40
|5
|14
|5
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|Philadelphia
|002
|201
|000—5
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|300—4
E_T.Beckham (6), Mancini (2), C.Santana (6), Kingery (9). DP_Philadelphia 2, Baltimore 3. LOB_Philadelphia 10, Baltimore 4. 2B_Kingery (18), Alfaro (12), T.Beckham (7). HR_Alfaro (6), Mancini (12), J.Peterson (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Pivetta W,6-7
|6
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Hunter H,18
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ramos H,9
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan H,12
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Dominguez S,9-10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|Gausman L,4-7
|5
|12
|5
|5
|1
|2
|Fry
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Castro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Scott
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brach
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Gausman pitched to 3 batters in the 6th
P.Fry pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
HBP_by Gausman (Altherr). WP_Pivetta, Gausman.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Bill Welke; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:04. A_20,100 (45,971).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.