Phillies 5, Orioles 4

Philadelphia Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi C.Hrnan 2b 4 1 3 0 T.Bckhm 3b 4 1 1 0 Hoskins dh 5 0 1 0 Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 O.Hrrra cf 5 0 1 0 M.Mchdo ss 4 0 2 1 C.Sntna 1b 5 0 1 1 A.Jones cf 4 0 0 0 N.Wllms lf 5 0 1 1 C.Davis dh 4 0 0 0 Franco 3b 5 0 1 0 Trumbo rf 4 1 1 0 Kingery ss 4 1 3 0 Sisco c 4 0 1 0 Altherr rf 3 1 0 0 Mancini 1b 4 1 1 2 Alfaro c 4 2 3 3 J.Ptrsn lf 2 1 1 1 Totals 40 5 14 5 Totals 34 4 7 4

Philadelphia 002 201 000—5 Baltimore 000 001 300—4

E_T.Beckham (6), Mancini (2), C.Santana (6), Kingery (9). DP_Philadelphia 2, Baltimore 3. LOB_Philadelphia 10, Baltimore 4. 2B_Kingery (18), Alfaro (12), T.Beckham (7). HR_Alfaro (6), Mancini (12), J.Peterson (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Philadelphia Pivetta W,6-7 6 2-3 5 3 3 1 7 Hunter H,18 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 Ramos H,9 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Morgan H,12 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Dominguez S,9-10 1 0 0 0 0 1 Baltimore Gausman L,4-7 5 12 5 5 1 2 Fry 1 2 0 0 0 0 Castro 1 0 0 0 0 0 Scott 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Brach 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Gausman pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

P.Fry pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Gausman (Altherr). WP_Pivetta, Gausman.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Bill Welke; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:04. A_20,100 (45,971).

