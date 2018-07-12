Phillies 5, Orioles 4

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 4 1 3 0 1 0 .269 Hoskins dh 5 0 1 0 0 3 .254 Herrera cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .277 Santana 1b 5 0 1 1 0 0 .213 Williams lf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .252 Franco 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .272 Kingery ss 4 1 3 0 0 0 .233 Altherr rf 3 1 0 0 0 0 .169 Alfaro c 4 2 3 3 0 0 .253 Totals 40 5 14 5 1 3

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Beckham 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .211 Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Machado ss 4 0 2 1 0 0 .316 Jones cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .275 Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .156 Trumbo rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250 Sisco c 4 0 1 0 0 3 .195 Mancini 1b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .220 Peterson lf 2 1 1 1 1 0 .197 Totals 34 4 7 4 1 9

Philadelphia 002 201 000—5 14 2 Baltimore 000 001 300—4 7 2

E_Santana (6), Kingery (9), Beckham (6), Mancini (2). LOB_Philadelphia 10, Baltimore 4. 2B_Kingery (18), Alfaro (12), Beckham (7). HR_Alfaro (6), off Gausman; Mancini (12), off Pivetta; Peterson (3), off Hunter. RBIs_Santana (52), Williams (34), Alfaro 3 (21), Machado (64), Mancini 2 (26), Peterson (19).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Santana 2, Franco, Altherr); Baltimore 2 (Mancini 2). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 14; Baltimore 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Herrera, Schoop. GIDP_Hernandez, Santana, Altherr, Beckham, Jones.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Franco, Hernandez, Santana), (Kingery, Hernandez, Santana); Baltimore 3 (Fry, Schoop, Mancini), (Machado, Schoop, Mancini), (Machado, Schoop, Mancini).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pivetta, W, 6-7 6 2-3 5 3 3 1 7 102 4.58 Hunter, H, 18 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 2 4.80 Ramos, H, 9 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 1.11 Morgan, H, 12 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 5.18 Dominguez, S, 9-10 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.60 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gausman, L, 4-7 5 12 5 5 1 2 99 4.33 Fry 1 2 0 0 0 0 12 1.42 Castro 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.04 Scott 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 17 5.88 Brach 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 4.58

Gausman pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Fry pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Morgan 1-0, Fry 2-0, Castro 2-0, Brach 1-0. HBP_Gausman (Altherr). WP_Pivetta, Gausman.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Bill Welke; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:04. A_20,100 (45,971).

