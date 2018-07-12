Phillies 5, Orioles 4

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Hoskins dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.254
|Herrera cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Santana 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.213
|Williams lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|Franco 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Kingery ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Altherr rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.169
|Alfaro c
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.253
|Totals
|40
|5
|14
|5
|1
|3
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Beckham 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Machado ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.316
|Jones cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.156
|Trumbo rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Sisco c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.195
|Mancini 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.220
|Peterson lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.197
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|1
|9
|Philadelphia
|002
|201
|000—5
|14
|2
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|300—4
|7
|2
E_Santana (6), Kingery (9), Beckham (6), Mancini (2). LOB_Philadelphia 10, Baltimore 4. 2B_Kingery (18), Alfaro (12), Beckham (7). HR_Alfaro (6), off Gausman; Mancini (12), off Pivetta; Peterson (3), off Hunter. RBIs_Santana (52), Williams (34), Alfaro 3 (21), Machado (64), Mancini 2 (26), Peterson (19).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Santana 2, Franco, Altherr); Baltimore 2 (Mancini 2). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 14; Baltimore 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Herrera, Schoop. GIDP_Hernandez, Santana, Altherr, Beckham, Jones.
DP_Philadelphia 2 (Franco, Hernandez, Santana), (Kingery, Hernandez, Santana); Baltimore 3 (Fry, Schoop, Mancini), (Machado, Schoop, Mancini), (Machado, Schoop, Mancini).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta, W, 6-7
|6
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|7
|102
|4.58
|Hunter, H, 18
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4.80
|Ramos, H, 9
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1.11
|Morgan, H, 12
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|5.18
|Dominguez, S, 9-10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.60
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, L, 4-7
|5
|12
|5
|5
|1
|2
|99
|4.33
|Fry
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.42
|Castro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.04
|Scott
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|5.88
|Brach
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4.58
Gausman pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
Fry pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Morgan 1-0, Fry 2-0, Castro 2-0, Brach 1-0. HBP_Gausman (Altherr). WP_Pivetta, Gausman.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Bill Welke; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:04. A_20,100 (45,971).
