Phillies 5, Padres 0

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jankowski cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Spangenberg 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Renfroe lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .245 Pirela 2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .261 Galvis ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .238 Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .223 Ellis c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .286 Perdomo p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Maton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Asuaje ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 28 0 2 0 1 8

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Santana 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .209 Hoskins lf 4 1 1 3 0 1 .252 Herrera cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .280 Williams rf 4 0 3 0 0 0 .252 Valentin 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .182 Walding 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Kingery ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .237 Alfaro c 3 1 0 0 0 2 .252 Velasquez p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .200 a-Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .271 Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dominguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 32 5 8 5 3 9

San Diego 000 000 000—0 2 0 Philadelphia 000 100 40x—5 8 1

a-popped out for Velasquez in the 7th. b-popped out for Maton in the 8th. c-struck out for Neshek in the 8th.

E_Valentin (1). LOB_San Diego 3, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Williams (8). HR_Herrera (17), off Perdomo; Hoskins (16), off Maton. RBIs_Santana (57), Hoskins 3 (61), Herrera (55).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Hosmer); Philadelphia 4 (Valentin 2, Knapp 2). RISP_San Diego 0 for 2; Philadelphia 2 for 7.

GIDP_Galvis.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Valentin, Kingery, Santana).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Perdomo, L, 1-5 6 1-3 5 3 3 1 5 99 6.99 Maton 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 17 2.96 Hughes 1 1 0 0 2 3 22 6.41 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Velasquez, W, 6-8 7 2 0 0 1 7 87 4.09 Neshek 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00 Knapp 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Morgan 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 4.78 Dominguez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 1.59

Inherited runners-scored_Maton 2-2. HBP_Velasquez (Pirela), Perdomo (Alfaro).

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:41. A_25,054 (43,647).

