Phillies 5, Padres 0

July 22, 2018 9:02 pm
 
< a min read
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jankowski cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .258
Spangenberg 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .232
Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Renfroe lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .245
Pirela 2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .261
Galvis ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .238
Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .223
Ellis c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .286
Perdomo p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Maton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Asuaje ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 28 0 2 0 1 8
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Santana 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .209
Hoskins lf 4 1 1 3 0 1 .252
Herrera cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .280
Williams rf 4 0 3 0 0 0 .252
Valentin 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .182
Walding 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Kingery ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .237
Alfaro c 3 1 0 0 0 2 .252
Velasquez p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .200
a-Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .271
Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dominguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 5 8 5 3 9
San Diego 000 000 000—0 2 0
Philadelphia 000 100 40x—5 8 1

a-popped out for Velasquez in the 7th. b-popped out for Maton in the 8th. c-struck out for Neshek in the 8th.

E_Valentin (1). LOB_San Diego 3, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Williams (8). HR_Herrera (17), off Perdomo; Hoskins (16), off Maton. RBIs_Santana (57), Hoskins 3 (61), Herrera (55).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Hosmer); Philadelphia 4 (Valentin 2, Knapp 2). RISP_San Diego 0 for 2; Philadelphia 2 for 7.

GIDP_Galvis.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Valentin, Kingery, Santana).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Perdomo, L, 1-5 6 1-3 5 3 3 1 5 99 6.99
Maton 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 17 2.96
Hughes 1 1 0 0 2 3 22 6.41
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Velasquez, W, 6-8 7 2 0 0 1 7 87 4.09
Neshek 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00
Knapp 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Morgan 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 4.78
Dominguez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 1.59

Inherited runners-scored_Maton 2-2. HBP_Velasquez (Pirela), Perdomo (Alfaro).

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:41. A_25,054 (43,647).

