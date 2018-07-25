Listen Live Sports

Phillies 7, Dodgers 3

July 25, 2018 3:47 pm
 
Los Angeles Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pderson lf 4 2 2 0 Knapp c 4 1 1 1
M.Mchdo 3b 3 0 1 0 Hoskins lf 3 2 1 1
Muncy 1b 3 1 1 2 O.Hrrra cf 3 1 0 0
M.Kemp rf 2 0 0 1 C.Sntna 1b 3 1 2 3
Verdugo cf 4 0 2 0 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0
Utley 2b 3 0 0 0 N.Wllms rf 4 0 1 1
Frguson p 0 0 0 0 Kingery ss 4 1 1 1
P.Baez p 0 0 0 0 Vlentin 2b 3 1 1 0
Bllnger ph 1 0 0 0 Arrieta p 2 0 0 0
K.Hrnan ss-2b 4 0 0 0 Arano p 0 0 0 0
A.Brnes c 2 0 0 0 C.Hrnan ph 1 0 0 0
Grandal ph-c 1 0 0 0 Morgan p 0 0 0 0
Buehler p 2 0 0 0 Dmnguez p 0 0 0 0
Alxnder p 0 0 0 0
C.Tylor ss 2 0 0 0
Totals 31 3 6 3 Totals 31 7 7 7
Los Angeles 100 002 000—3
Philadelphia 100 050 01x—7

E_Knapp 2 (8), Valentin (2). DP_Philadelphia 1. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Philadelphia 3. 2B_Pederson (20), Verdugo (5), Knapp (6). 3B_C.Santana (2). HR_Muncy (24), Hoskins (18), Kingery (5). SB_M.Machado (9). SF_M.Kemp (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Buehler L,4-3 4 2-3 5 5 5 1 5
Alexander 1-3 1 1 1 1 0
Ferguson 2 0 0 0 0 4
Baez 1 1 1 1 1 1
Philadelphia
Arrieta W,8-6 6 5 3 2 2 6
Arano H,7 1 0 0 0 0 2
Morgan H,13 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Dominguez S,10-11 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 2

WP_Arrieta, Dominguez 2.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:58. A_35,659 (43,647).

