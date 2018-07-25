Phillies 7, Dodgers 3

|Los Angeles
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pderson lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Knapp c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|M.Mchdo 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hoskins lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Muncy 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|O.Hrrra cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|M.Kemp rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|C.Sntna 1b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Verdugo cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Utley 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wllms rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Frguson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kingery ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|P.Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vlentin 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bllnger ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arrieta p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Hrnan ss-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Brnes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Hrnan ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buehler p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dmnguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alxnder p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Tylor ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|31
|7
|7
|7
|Los Angeles
|100
|002
|000—3
|Philadelphia
|100
|050
|01x—7
E_Knapp 2 (8), Valentin (2). DP_Philadelphia 1. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Philadelphia 3. 2B_Pederson (20), Verdugo (5), Knapp (6). 3B_C.Santana (2). HR_Muncy (24), Hoskins (18), Kingery (5). SB_M.Machado (9). SF_M.Kemp (6).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Buehler L,4-3
|4
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|1
|5
|Alexander
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Ferguson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Baez
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Philadelphia
|Arrieta W,8-6
|6
|5
|3
|2
|2
|6
|Arano H,7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Morgan H,13
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Dominguez S,10-11
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
WP_Arrieta, Dominguez 2.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_2:58. A_35,659 (43,647).
