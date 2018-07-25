Phillies 7, Dodgers 3

Los Angeles Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Pderson lf 4 2 2 0 Knapp c 4 1 1 1 M.Mchdo 3b 3 0 1 0 Hoskins lf 3 2 1 1 Muncy 1b 3 1 1 2 O.Hrrra cf 3 1 0 0 M.Kemp rf 2 0 0 1 C.Sntna 1b 3 1 2 3 Verdugo cf 4 0 2 0 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 Utley 2b 3 0 0 0 N.Wllms rf 4 0 1 1 Frguson p 0 0 0 0 Kingery ss 4 1 1 1 P.Baez p 0 0 0 0 Vlentin 2b 3 1 1 0 Bllnger ph 1 0 0 0 Arrieta p 2 0 0 0 K.Hrnan ss-2b 4 0 0 0 Arano p 0 0 0 0 A.Brnes c 2 0 0 0 C.Hrnan ph 1 0 0 0 Grandal ph-c 1 0 0 0 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 Buehler p 2 0 0 0 Dmnguez p 0 0 0 0 Alxnder p 0 0 0 0 C.Tylor ss 2 0 0 0 Totals 31 3 6 3 Totals 31 7 7 7

Los Angeles 100 002 000—3 Philadelphia 100 050 01x—7

E_Knapp 2 (8), Valentin (2). DP_Philadelphia 1. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Philadelphia 3. 2B_Pederson (20), Verdugo (5), Knapp (6). 3B_C.Santana (2). HR_Muncy (24), Hoskins (18), Kingery (5). SB_M.Machado (9). SF_M.Kemp (6).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Buehler L,4-3 4 2-3 5 5 5 1 5 Alexander 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 Ferguson 2 0 0 0 0 4 Baez 1 1 1 1 1 1 Philadelphia Arrieta W,8-6 6 5 3 2 2 6 Arano H,7 1 0 0 0 0 2 Morgan H,13 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Dominguez S,10-11 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 2

WP_Arrieta, Dominguez 2.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:58. A_35,659 (43,647).

