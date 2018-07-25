Phillies 7, Dodgers 3

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pederson lf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .269 Machado 3b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .311 Muncy 1b 3 1 1 2 1 2 .272 Kemp rf 2 0 0 1 1 1 .315 Verdugo cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .262 Utley 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Bellinger ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .243 K.Hernandez ss-2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .218 Barnes c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .208 a-Grandal ph-c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .258 Buehler p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .130 Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Taylor ss 2 0 0 0 0 2 .255 Totals 31 3 6 3 4 11

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Knapp c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .237 Hoskins lf 3 2 1 1 1 1 .255 Herrera cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .276 Santana 1b 3 1 2 3 1 0 .215 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .271 Williams rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .250 Kingery ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .234 Valentin 2b 3 1 1 0 0 2 .179 Arrieta p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .152 Arano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-C.Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dominguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 31 7 7 7 3 10

Los Angeles 100 002 000—3 6 0 Philadelphia 100 050 01x—7 7 3

a-grounded out for Barnes in the 7th. b-struck out for Arano in the 7th. c-struck out for Baez in the 9th.

E_Knapp 2 (8), Valentin (2). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Philadelphia 3. 2B_Pederson (20), Verdugo (5), Knapp (6). 3B_Santana (2). HR_Muncy (24), off Arrieta; Hoskins (18), off Buehler; Kingery (5), off Buehler. RBIs_Muncy 2 (47), Kemp (64), Knapp (15), Hoskins (65), Santana 3 (60), Williams (37), Kingery (29). SB_Machado (9). SF_Kemp.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Verdugo 2, Utley, Taylor); Philadelphia 1 (Franco). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 7; Philadelphia 2 for 3.

Runners moved up_Franco. GIDP_Kemp.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Kingery, Valentin, Santana).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Buehler, L, 4-3 4 2-3 5 5 5 1 5 90 3.92 Alexander 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 11 3.26 Ferguson 2 0 0 0 0 4 28 3.45 Baez 1 1 1 1 1 1 21 3.41 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Arrieta, W, 8-6 6 5 3 2 2 6 95 3.45 Arano, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.31 Morgan, H, 13 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 4.82 Dominguez, S, 10-11 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 2 27 2.02

Inherited runners-scored_Alexander 2-2, Dominguez 1-0. WP_Arrieta, Dominguez 2. PB_Grandal (5).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:58. A_35,659 (43,647).

