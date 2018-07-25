Phillies 7, Dodgers 3

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.311
|Muncy 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.272
|Kemp rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.315
|Verdugo cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Utley 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Ferguson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Bellinger ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|K.Hernandez ss-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Barnes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|a-Grandal ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Buehler p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.130
|Alexander p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Taylor ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|4
|11
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Knapp c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.237
|Hoskins lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.255
|Herrera cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Santana 1b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.215
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Williams rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Kingery ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Valentin 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.179
|Arrieta p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.152
|Arano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-C.Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dominguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|7
|7
|7
|3
|10
|Los Angeles
|100
|002
|000—3
|6
|0
|Philadelphia
|100
|050
|01x—7
|7
|3
a-grounded out for Barnes in the 7th. b-struck out for Arano in the 7th. c-struck out for Baez in the 9th.
E_Knapp 2 (8), Valentin (2). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Philadelphia 3. 2B_Pederson (20), Verdugo (5), Knapp (6). 3B_Santana (2). HR_Muncy (24), off Arrieta; Hoskins (18), off Buehler; Kingery (5), off Buehler. RBIs_Muncy 2 (47), Kemp (64), Knapp (15), Hoskins (65), Santana 3 (60), Williams (37), Kingery (29). SB_Machado (9). SF_Kemp.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Verdugo 2, Utley, Taylor); Philadelphia 1 (Franco). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 7; Philadelphia 2 for 3.
Runners moved up_Franco. GIDP_Kemp.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Kingery, Valentin, Santana).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Buehler, L, 4-3
|4
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|1
|5
|90
|3.92
|Alexander
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|11
|3.26
|Ferguson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|28
|3.45
|Baez
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|21
|3.41
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Arrieta, W, 8-6
|6
|5
|3
|2
|2
|6
|95
|3.45
|Arano, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.31
|Morgan, H, 13
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.82
|Dominguez, S, 10-11
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|27
|2.02
Inherited runners-scored_Alexander 2-2, Dominguez 1-0. WP_Arrieta, Dominguez 2. PB_Grandal (5).
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_2:58. A_35,659 (43,647).
