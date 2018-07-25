Listen Live Sports

Phillies 7, Dodgers 3

July 25, 2018 3:47 pm
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pederson lf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .269
Machado 3b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .311
Muncy 1b 3 1 1 2 1 2 .272
Kemp rf 2 0 0 1 1 1 .315
Verdugo cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .262
Utley 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Bellinger ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .243
K.Hernandez ss-2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .218
Barnes c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .208
a-Grandal ph-c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .258
Buehler p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .130
Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Taylor ss 2 0 0 0 0 2 .255
Totals 31 3 6 3 4 11
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Knapp c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .237
Hoskins lf 3 2 1 1 1 1 .255
Herrera cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .276
Santana 1b 3 1 2 3 1 0 .215
Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .271
Williams rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .250
Kingery ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .234
Valentin 2b 3 1 1 0 0 2 .179
Arrieta p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .152
Arano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-C.Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dominguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 7 7 7 3 10
Los Angeles 100 002 000—3 6 0
Philadelphia 100 050 01x—7 7 3

a-grounded out for Barnes in the 7th. b-struck out for Arano in the 7th. c-struck out for Baez in the 9th.

E_Knapp 2 (8), Valentin (2). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Philadelphia 3. 2B_Pederson (20), Verdugo (5), Knapp (6). 3B_Santana (2). HR_Muncy (24), off Arrieta; Hoskins (18), off Buehler; Kingery (5), off Buehler. RBIs_Muncy 2 (47), Kemp (64), Knapp (15), Hoskins (65), Santana 3 (60), Williams (37), Kingery (29). SB_Machado (9). SF_Kemp.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Verdugo 2, Utley, Taylor); Philadelphia 1 (Franco). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 7; Philadelphia 2 for 3.

Runners moved up_Franco. GIDP_Kemp.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Kingery, Valentin, Santana).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Buehler, L, 4-3 4 2-3 5 5 5 1 5 90 3.92
Alexander 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 11 3.26
Ferguson 2 0 0 0 0 4 28 3.45
Baez 1 1 1 1 1 1 21 3.41
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Arrieta, W, 8-6 6 5 3 2 2 6 95 3.45
Arano, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.31
Morgan, H, 13 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 4.82
Dominguez, S, 10-11 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 2 27 2.02

Inherited runners-scored_Alexander 2-2, Dominguez 1-0. WP_Arrieta, Dominguez 2. PB_Grandal (5).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:58. A_35,659 (43,647).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

