Phillies 7, Mets 3

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Hoskins lf 5 1 3 0 0 1 .258 Herrera cf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .278 Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .216 Williams rf 5 0 3 2 0 2 .253 Kingery ss 4 2 1 0 0 0 .229 Alfaro c 2 1 1 0 0 1 .244 Franco 3b 4 1 2 4 0 1 .274 De Los Santos p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Leiter Jr. p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Plouffe ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000 Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hunter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 35 7 13 7 2 8

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Nimmo cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .255 Bautista rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .215 Cabrera 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Smith 1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .197 Flores 1b-2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .273 Mesoraco c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Reyes 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .172 Kelly lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Rosario ss 4 2 3 1 0 0 .242 Gagnon p 0 0 0 1 0 0 — Bashlor p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Conforto ph 1 0 0 1 0 0 .217 Conlon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Totals 31 3 7 3 3 8

Philadelphia 032 011 000—7 13 0 New York 001 000 200—3 7 0

a-grounded out for Bashlor in the 7th. b-singled for Leiter Jr. in the 8th.

LOB_Philadelphia 7, New York 5. 2B_Kingery (17), Flores (16). 3B_Rosario 2 (4). HR_Franco (12), off Gagnon; Herrera (16), off Gagnon. RBIs_Herrera (52), Williams 2 (33), Franco 4 (45), Rosario (22), Gagnon (1), Conforto (27). CS_Williams (2). SF_Gagnon. S_De Los Santos 2.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Hernandez 2, Kingery); New York 2 (Mesoraco 2). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 10; New York 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Conforto. GIDP_Hernandez, Cabrera, Kelly.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Santana, Kingery), (Hernandez, Kingery, Santana); New York 2 (Flores, Mesoraco), (Rosario, Flores, Smith).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA De Los Santos, W, 1-0 6 1-3 5 3 3 3 6 94 4.26 Leiter Jr. 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.92 Ramos 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 1.14 Hunter 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 4.55 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gagnon, L, 0-1 4 2-3 7 6 6 1 3 81 11.57 Bashlor 2 1-3 3 1 1 1 2 41 4.50 Conlon 2 3 0 0 0 3 33 8.22

Inherited runners-scored_Leiter Jr. 1-1, Bashlor 1-0. HBP_Gagnon 2 (Alfaro,Alfaro). WP_Gagnon, De Los Santos.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:50. A_22,416 (41,922).

