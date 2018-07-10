Listen Live Sports

Phillies 7, Mets 3

July 10, 2018 10:16 pm
 
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Hoskins lf 5 1 3 0 0 1 .258
Herrera cf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .278
Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .216
Williams rf 5 0 3 2 0 2 .253
Kingery ss 4 2 1 0 0 0 .229
Alfaro c 2 1 1 0 0 1 .244
Franco 3b 4 1 2 4 0 1 .274
De Los Santos p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Leiter Jr. p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Plouffe ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000
Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hunter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 7 13 7 2 8
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Nimmo cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .255
Bautista rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .215
Cabrera 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .280
Smith 1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .197
Flores 1b-2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .273
Mesoraco c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .229
Reyes 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .172
Kelly lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Rosario ss 4 2 3 1 0 0 .242
Gagnon p 0 0 0 1 0 0
Bashlor p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Conforto ph 1 0 0 1 0 0 .217
Conlon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Totals 31 3 7 3 3 8
Philadelphia 032 011 000—7 13 0
New York 001 000 200—3 7 0

a-grounded out for Bashlor in the 7th. b-singled for Leiter Jr. in the 8th.

LOB_Philadelphia 7, New York 5. 2B_Kingery (17), Flores (16). 3B_Rosario 2 (4). HR_Franco (12), off Gagnon; Herrera (16), off Gagnon. RBIs_Herrera (52), Williams 2 (33), Franco 4 (45), Rosario (22), Gagnon (1), Conforto (27). CS_Williams (2). SF_Gagnon. S_De Los Santos 2.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Hernandez 2, Kingery); New York 2 (Mesoraco 2). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 10; New York 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Conforto. GIDP_Hernandez, Cabrera, Kelly.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Santana, Kingery), (Hernandez, Kingery, Santana); New York 2 (Flores, Mesoraco), (Rosario, Flores, Smith).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
De Los Santos, W, 1-0 6 1-3 5 3 3 3 6 94 4.26
Leiter Jr. 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.92
Ramos 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 1.14
Hunter 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 4.55
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gagnon, L, 0-1 4 2-3 7 6 6 1 3 81 11.57
Bashlor 2 1-3 3 1 1 1 2 41 4.50
Conlon 2 3 0 0 0 3 33 8.22

Inherited runners-scored_Leiter Jr. 1-1, Bashlor 1-0. HBP_Gagnon 2 (Alfaro,Alfaro). WP_Gagnon, De Los Santos.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:50. A_22,416 (41,922).

