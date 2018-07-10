Phillies 7, Mets 3

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Hoskins lf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Herrera cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.278
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.216
|Williams rf
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|2
|.253
|Kingery ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Alfaro c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.274
|De Los Santos p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Leiter Jr. p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Plouffe ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hunter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|35
|7
|13
|7
|2
|8
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.255
|Bautista rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Cabrera 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Smith 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Flores 1b-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Mesoraco c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Reyes 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.172
|Kelly lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Rosario ss
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.242
|Gagnon p
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|—
|Bashlor p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Conforto ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.217
|Conlon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|3
|3
|8
|Philadelphia
|032
|011
|000—7
|13
|0
|New York
|001
|000
|200—3
|7
|0
a-grounded out for Bashlor in the 7th. b-singled for Leiter Jr. in the 8th.
LOB_Philadelphia 7, New York 5. 2B_Kingery (17), Flores (16). 3B_Rosario 2 (4). HR_Franco (12), off Gagnon; Herrera (16), off Gagnon. RBIs_Herrera (52), Williams 2 (33), Franco 4 (45), Rosario (22), Gagnon (1), Conforto (27). CS_Williams (2). SF_Gagnon. S_De Los Santos 2.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Hernandez 2, Kingery); New York 2 (Mesoraco 2). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 10; New York 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Conforto. GIDP_Hernandez, Cabrera, Kelly.
DP_Philadelphia 2 (Santana, Kingery), (Hernandez, Kingery, Santana); New York 2 (Flores, Mesoraco), (Rosario, Flores, Smith).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|De Los Santos, W, 1-0
|6
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|3
|6
|94
|4.26
|Leiter Jr.
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.92
|Ramos
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.14
|Hunter
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.55
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gagnon, L, 0-1
|4
|2-3
|7
|6
|6
|1
|3
|81
|11.57
|Bashlor
|2
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|41
|4.50
|Conlon
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|33
|8.22
Inherited runners-scored_Leiter Jr. 1-1, Bashlor 1-0. HBP_Gagnon 2 (Alfaro,Alfaro). WP_Gagnon, De Los Santos.
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_2:50. A_22,416 (41,922).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.