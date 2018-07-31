Phillies get lefty reliever Aaron Loup from Jays

BOSTON (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired left-hander Aaron Loup from the Toronto Blue Jays for minor league right-hander Jacob Waguespack.

Loup has a 4.54 ERA in 50 relief appearances this season with 42 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings, and the Phillies will assume the $594,422 remaining of his $1,812,500 salary.

Waguespack was 4-6 with a 4.68 ERA in 21 games, including 15 starts, at Double-A Reading and Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Infielder Trevor Plouffe was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.

Advertisement

The NL East-leading Phillies also acquired catcher Wilson Ramos from Tampa Bay for a player to be named later or cash on Tuesday.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.