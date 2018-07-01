Listen Live Sports

Phillies put Velasquez on DL with bruised right forearm

July 1, 2018 12:30 pm
 
1 min read
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have placed right-hander Vince Velasquez on the 10-day disabled list with a bruised forearm a day after he made a dazzling throw with his left hand.

Velasquez was hit just below the elbow on a liner back up the middle by Washington’s Adam Eaton in the second inning Saturday. He picked up the ball and threw it left-handed to first base to get the final out. He then went down, riling in pain and clutching his right arm.

“I feel a lot better than yesterday,” Velasquez told reporters Sunday. “A lot more movement going on and just continue doing my work stuff that I need to do, lower half, and then continue to doing my core and all that stuff I need to do and go from there.”

This is the fourth trip to the disabled list for Velasquez in his three seasons with Philadelphia.

Also Sunday, the Phillies reinstated right-handed reliever Pat Neshek from the 10-day DL, recalled righty Jake Thompson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and optioned left-hander Zac Curtis to Lehigh Valley.

Neshek, who was re-signed by the Phillies during the offseason, had been on the disabled list since opening day with a forearm injury.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

