Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pickup basketball game player calls police over foul

July 18, 2018 4:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

STERLING, Va. (AP) — A pickup basketball game in Virginia turned serious when one player called in police over a foul.

In a 911 call recording from Monday, a woman at the front desk of the LA Fitness in Sterling tells the operator that a “member got assaulted” on the basketball court and the person who did it, described by a man in the background as an African-American man, is still there. She says they don’t need an ambulance.

According to an incident report from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, the men acknowledged that they fouled each other, but neither wanted a report. It says management gave the men one more chance to keep the game civil. Otherwise they would both be removed from the gym for the day.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington