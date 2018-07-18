Pickup basketball game player calls police over foul

STERLING, Va. (AP) — A pickup basketball game in Virginia turned serious when one player called in police over a foul.

In a 911 call recording from Monday, a woman at the front desk of the LA Fitness in Sterling tells the operator that a “member got assaulted” on the basketball court and the person who did it, described by a man in the background as an African-American man, is still there. She says they don’t need an ambulance.

According to an incident report from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, the men acknowledged that they fouled each other, but neither wanted a report. It says management gave the men one more chance to keep the game civil. Otherwise they would both be removed from the gym for the day.

