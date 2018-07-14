Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Great Falls (White Sox) 18 11 .621 — Helena (Brewers) 15 13 .536 2½ Missoula (Diamondbacks) 14 14 .500 3½ Billings (Reds) 11 17 .393 6½ Southern Division W L Pct. GB Ogden (Dodgers) 18 10 .643 — Idaho Falls (Royals) 16 12 .571 2 Grand Junction (Rockies) 13 16 .448 5½ Orem (Angels) 8 20 .286 10

___

Saturday’s Games

Orem at Billings, 8:05 p.m.

Great Falls 4, Grand Junction 0

Helena at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Orem at Billings, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Great Falls, 6 p.m.

Missoula at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.

Helena at Ogden, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Grand Junction at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Helena at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Orem at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.