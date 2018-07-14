Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|18
|11
|.621
|—
|Helena (Brewers)
|15
|13
|.536
|2½
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|14
|14
|.500
|3½
|Billings (Reds)
|11
|17
|.393
|6½
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|18
|10
|.643
|—
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|16
|12
|.571
|2
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|13
|16
|.448
|5½
|Orem (Angels)
|8
|20
|.286
|10
___
Orem at Billings, 8:05 p.m.
Great Falls 4, Grand Junction 0
Helena at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Orem at Billings, 3:05 p.m.
Grand Junction at Great Falls, 6 p.m.
Missoula at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.
Helena at Ogden, 6 p.m.
Grand Junction at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Helena at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Orem at Billings, 9:05 p.m.
Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.