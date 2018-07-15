Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Great Falls (White Sox) 18 11 .621 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 15 14 .517 3 Helena (Brewers) 15 14 .517 3 Billings (Reds) 12 18 .400 6½ Southern Division W L Pct. GB Ogden (Dodgers) 19 10 .655 — Idaho Falls (Royals) 16 13 .552 3 Grand Junction (Rockies) 13 16 .448 6 Orem (Angels) 9 21 .300 10½

___

Sunday’s Games

Billings 3, Orem 2

Grand Junction at Great Falls, 6 p.m.

Missoula at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Helena at Ogden, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Grand Junction at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Helena at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Orem at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.