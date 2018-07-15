Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|18
|11
|.621
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|16
|14
|.533
|2½
|Helena (Brewers)
|15
|14
|.517
|3
|Billings (Reds)
|12
|18
|.400
|6½
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|19
|10
|.655
|—
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|16
|14
|.533
|3½
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|13
|16
|.448
|6
|Orem (Angels)
|9
|21
|.300
|10½
___
Billings 3, Orem 2
Grand Junction at Great Falls, 6 p.m.
Missoula 3, Idaho Falls 1
Helena at Ogden, 6 p.m.
Grand Junction at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Helena at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Orem at Billings, 9:05 p.m.
Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
