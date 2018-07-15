Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|18
|12
|.600
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|16
|14
|.533
|2
|Helena (Brewers)
|15
|15
|.500
|3
|Billings (Reds)
|12
|18
|.400
|6
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|20
|10
|.667
|—
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|16
|14
|.533
|4
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|14
|16
|.467
|6
|Orem (Angels)
|9
|21
|.300
|11
Billings 3, Orem 2
Grand Junction 5, Great Falls 2
Missoula 3, Idaho Falls 1
Ogden 10, Helena 7
Grand Junction at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Helena at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Orem at Billings, 9:05 p.m.
Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
