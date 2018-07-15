Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pioneer League

July 15, 2018 10:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Great Falls (White Sox) 18 12 .600
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 16 14 .533 2
Helena (Brewers) 15 15 .500 3
Billings (Reds) 12 18 .400 6
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 20 10 .667
Idaho Falls (Royals) 16 14 .533 4
Grand Junction (Rockies) 14 16 .467 6
Orem (Angels) 9 21 .300 11

___

Sunday’s Games

Billings 3, Orem 2

Grand Junction 5, Great Falls 2

Missoula 3, Idaho Falls 1

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Ogden 10, Helena 7

Monday’s Games

Grand Junction at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Helena at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Orem at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington