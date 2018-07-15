Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Great Falls (White Sox) 18 12 .600 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 16 14 .533 2 Helena (Brewers) 15 15 .500 3 Billings (Reds) 12 18 .400 6 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Ogden (Dodgers) 20 10 .667 — Idaho Falls (Royals) 16 14 .533 4 Grand Junction (Rockies) 14 16 .467 6 Orem (Angels) 9 21 .300 11

___

Sunday’s Games

Billings 3, Orem 2

Grand Junction 5, Great Falls 2

Missoula 3, Idaho Falls 1

Ogden 10, Helena 7

Monday’s Games

Grand Junction at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Helena at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Orem at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

