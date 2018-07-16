Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Great Falls (White Sox) 3 1 .750 — Billings (Reds) 3 1 .750 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 3 1 .750 — Helena (Brewers) 1 3 .250 2 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Ogden (Dodgers) 3 1 .750 — Idaho Falls (Royals) 1 3 .250 2 Grand Junction (Rockies) 1 3 .250 2 Orem (Angels) 1 3 .250 2

___

Monday’s Games

Grand Junction at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Helena at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Orem at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Billings at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

