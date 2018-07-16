Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Billings (Reds)
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Helena (Brewers)
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Orem (Angels)
|1
|3
|.250
|2
___
Grand Junction at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Helena at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Orem at Billings, 9:05 p.m.
Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
Billings at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Ogden at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Great Falls at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.